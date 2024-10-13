Former UCT Vice-Chancellor Dr Mokgethi Phakeng seems to be inviting something other than rough handling

A recent wave of criticism, trolling, insults and character assassination followed the academic on Mzansi X

Several social media users and past students dug deep to apologise to the academic for their apparent damage

The ex-UCT Vice-Chancellor, Prof Mokgethi Phakeng, has received and accepted several students' apologies.

Source: Twitter

There seems to be some reprieve for former UCT Vice-Chancellor (VC) Dr Mokgethi Phakeng after severe bashing on the Mzansi X streets.

An apology or two given to her lifted the lid on the pressure cooker week after a wave of relentless trolling and online bashing.

Phakeng accepts ex-UCT students' apologies

The barrage of insults recently gave way to some humility by trolls, apologising profusely in lengthy threads and posts to appease Phakeng.

Although other issues dominated the discussion, such as what she may or may not have done while still UCT VC, under her @FabAcademic X handle, Phakeng has been ridiculed for her supposed anti-gender-based violence stance.

Many from Mzansi's chirpy online community labelled the academic a hypocrite for her open and, at times, loud support of Breezy, a known women abuser, making her a target of savage trolling and heated conjecture.

The US megastar's turbulent abuse history with women, notably Barbados-born singer and businesswoman Rihanna, quickly came to mind.

This saw the mathematician also taking flack from musician the Kiffness and axed Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parlament (MP) Renaldo Gouws.

But the academic, confident in her knack as a keyboard warrior, took none of it lying down, seemingly coming up with sharp retorts to all who dared to challenge her.

More recently, X user @Makoanyane_R, who aimed shots at her despite not naming or tagging her in a post, suggested she was resorting to bullying tactics.

"Her attempt to sanitise her reputation through cease and desist letters only underscores the glaring hypocrisy. No amount of legal bravado can mask the stench of complicity," the user wrote.

It was not before several online users and former students offered recent apologies.

@lubszote offered:

"I unreservedly apologise to Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng for the malicious remarks I made in a series of posts on the X platform on 9 October. Upon reflection, I now realise that my claims about Prof Phakeng were deeply harmful."

@tismeBonga wrote:

"I posted my perspective and anger from an interaction with @FabAcademic. I was angry at the ex-VC because, for so long, I thought Phakeng had ignored my friends and me when we needed her. I was wrong; she did listen."

@HOTBOYLEEKS said:

"I offer my unreserved and sincere apology to Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng for my offensive and defamatory statements about her on 8 October. In my post, I referred to her in a derogatory and harmful manner, calling her a 'dumb b**ch' and 'stupid'. Upon reflection, I acknowledge that my words were inappropriate, baseless and unjustifiable."

