Former University of Cape Town (UCT) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Dr Mokgethi Phakeng is not catching a break on the X streets

More criticism beckoned as another X user, @Makoanyane_R, directed a zesty post to Phakeng despite not tagging her

The academic has come under fire recently for openly supporting Chris Brown's SA tour, a known women abuser

UCT's former VC, Dr Mokgethi Phakeng, was again the target of online trolling. Images: @FabAcademic, @Makoanyane_R

Source: Twitter

Drama seems to follow former University of Cape Town (UCT) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Dr Mokgethi Phakeng.

After exchanging vrtual blows, first with Nhamulo "Nota" Baloyi, and then the Kiffness and axed Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parlament (MP) Renaldo Gouws, more heated bashing on the X streets beckons for Phakeng.

Prof Phakeng gets more bashing

After recently warning would-be challengers to steer clear of a fight, the self-proclaimed keyboard warrior has come under fire lately.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

And the reason, you ask? Her open support of Chris Brown's upcoming SA tour, which advocacy group Women For Change, among others, has rejected.

The non-profit launched a petition on Wednesday, 2 October 2024, to stop the US R&B star from performing in SA due to his history of abusing women.

Notably, Chris Brown assaulted his then-girlfriend, Barbados-born US singer and businesswoman Rihanna, on 8 February 2009 while the two were dating.

The former UCT head honcho's deliberate and loud, almost youth-like excitement to see him live in concert raised eyebrows after Breezy sold out back-to-back shows in Mzansi on 14 and 15 December.

His first concert will fill the 90,000-capacity FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. For her part, despite past anti-gender-based violence (GBV) assertions, Phakeng has been labelled a hypocrite by some quarters online.

But the academic has brushed it off each time, lighting up the timeline with heated, often text-heavy ripostes.

After X user @Makoanyane_R fashioned their own criticism, who, despite not naming or tagging her — maybe because she took the warning seriously — it was clear whom she was firing shots at, Phakeng has yet to respond.

"She'll forever be seen as the 'anti-GBV' person who cheerfully supports and attends concerts of abusers. Her attempt to sanitise her reputation (through cease and desist letters) only underscores the glaring hypocrisy. No amount of legal bravado can mask the stench of complicity," wrote @Makoanyane_R.

Despite not yet responding to the hefty post, social media users who've had a front-row seat to Phakeng's past fights again added their two cents.

SA demands direct delivery

The sharp jab attracted almost 240,000 views and 2700 likes within 14 hours. Briefly News looks at the colourful responses to it.

@Resego_blaq wrote:

"I love the fact that you didn't mention any names.This is clean, man."

@SamTrong3 said:

"[When I] read this comment, the first thing I did was check for pronouns in your bio. And what do you know? You're definitely the type."

@Simphiweyinkoc_ added:

"Social media has made y’all comfortable enough to think that you can dictate what people should and should not do with their lives/ money."

Marawa and ChrisExcel enter keyboard fight

In related news, Briefly News reported that what started as a simple analysis turned into a heated keyboard catfight.

The bombardment played out between popular sportscaster Robert Marawa and controversial influencer ChrisExcel.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News