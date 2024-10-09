A fierce keyboard fight broke out on Mzansi's X streets as popular Prof Dr Mokgethi Phakeng and ex-DA MP Renaldo went at each other

The two collided after SA musician the Kifness first had a go at Phakeng, hitting out at her for her supposed hypocrisy on SA's GBV agenda

A pic posted by the Prof of herself set the wheels in motion for the heated exchanges, all of which captivated vocal locals on the timeline

Prof Mokgethi Phakeng entered her latest keyboard fight following backlash from Renaldo Gouws and the Kiffness. Images: @RenaldoGouws, @FabAcademic, @TheKiffness

Mzansi is being treated to another heated keyboard fight, with popular academic Dr Mokgethi Phakang again at the centre of a fiery exchange.

After recently shutting down Nhlamulo "Nota" Baloyi following the former's pleas for more prayers as he handed himself to cops over rape allegations, Phakeng hit back at not one but two more local X heavyweights.

Phakeng hits back at the Kiffness, Gouws

Enter musician the Kiffness and axed Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament (MP) Renaldo Gouws.

First up was the Kiffness, who went after the ex-University of Cape Town (UCT) Vice-Chancellor's (VC) post of a photo of herself in a colourful outfit, which she captioned to convey her excitement about Breezy's upcoming December SA tour.

"14 December. FNB Stadium. Siyabangena," Phakeng posted on Tuesday morning, 8 October 2024.

A highly charged Kiffness retorted by slamming her, attacking her character and supposed position as a staunch woman's rights activist.

"14 December. FNB Stadium. You spent R6k for a ticket to celebrate a known woman abuser after posing as a women's right activist during your short stint as UCT Vice-Chancellor. You can double down as much as you want but this only exposes your double standards more and more," wrote the Kiffness.

In another response, Phakeng told him that she'd, in fact, bought six tickets. The musician said she should enjoy it, and she said she would.

There has been clamour brewing since the announcement of a CB concert in Mzansi for the first time since 2016.

An advocacy group, Women For Change, is challenging the concert staging, launching a petition on 2 October to stop the US megastar from performing in SA due to his well-known history of abusing women.

Notably, Chris Brown assaulted his then-girlfriend, Barbados-born US singer and businesswoman Rihanna, on 8 February 2009 while the two were dating.

In their next response, the Kiffness said to Phakeng:

"At least you're comfortable in showing that [Gender-based Violence] GBV is only bad if you [are] not famous and can't sing or dance well. Everyone's activism has its limits. I guess this is yours."

Phakeng replied:

"Your opinion is not my reality. But this is a safe space. Vent it all out."

The Kiffness hit back:

"Your reality is what is commonly known as cognitive dissonance. Enjoy it. Ignorance is bliss, after all."

Phakeng the said:

"Hebanna! Go focus on packing for your Grand European Tour of seven loyal fans, and leave 90K+ of us South Africans to fill up FNB Stadium in peace!"

After this, Gouws tapped himself into the ring, finding no issue going below the belt after the Prof and the Kiffness's blowout.

Gouws and Phakeng fired shots at each other well into Tuesday night, retorting back and forth about their parliamentary and institutional failures as DA MP and UCT VC, respectively. Each emphasised the other's professional failures within heavily personalised character assassinations.

As with any heated keyboard battle, Mzansi found the whole affair entertaining. And, it seemed a thoroughly entertained online community chose its winner.

Heated exchange fires up timeline

Briefly News looks at the colourful commentary that followed.

@liabarachedza wrote:

"Yoh, Prof had [the] longest day of dealing with people because of a ticket."

@ThatoEmmanuel4 said:

"A battle between a renowned Professor of Mathematics and a pure bred racist whose biggest achievement is three days in parliamentary forya!"

@SabeloThan added:

"I already liked and retweeted at point [one]. I knew you were done with him, Prof."

Professor serves savage reply to Nota

In another keyboard showdown, Briefly News reported that controversial self-styled music exec Nota again asked for prayers as he handed himself over to the police following rape allegations.

It follows actress Itumeleng Bokaba laying charges against Baloyi after she said he forced himself on her while she was visiting him in September.

The drama caught the attention of Phakeng, whom Nota has gone after in a notable past demeaning social media post.

