Gauteng Premier and African National Congress's Gauteng chairperson, Panyaza Lesufi, has deactivated his X account

Though it is not clear why he deactivated his account, rumours suggested that this may be because the ANC called him in for his anti-Government of National Unity stance

Some also suggested that a video released by DA member Martin Nel accusing him and Deputy President Paul Mashatile of looting a housing project may be another reason

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial and local governance, the Government of National Unity, political parties and Parliament.

Panyaza Lesufi's deactivated X account raised questions. Images: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Tebogo Mokwena

Source: UGC

JOHANNESBURG — Trouble seems to be brewing for Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi after he deactivated his X account. The rumour mill was abuzz with theories on why he deactivated his account.

Panyaza and his deactivated X account

Social media users have suggested that one possible reason behind the deactivation could be linked to his trouble with the African National Congress. The ANC summoned Lesufi after he was accused of publicly opposing the Government of National Unity. This was after Lesufi posted tweets voicing his displeasure with the GNU.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Possible white elephant looting?

Another theory was centred around a video Democratic Alliance member Martin Nel posted on his TikTok account, which @Lebona_cabonena posted on his X account. In the video, Nel stands before the Montrose Mega City Project, which allegedly cost R11 billion.

In 2017, then-premier David Makhura and then-MEC of Human Settlement Paul Mashatile facilitated the white elephant project of incomplete apartment blocks meant for military veterans. A year later, he abandoned the project after accusing Lesufi, Maile, and the deputy president of looting it and wanting to dethrone President Cyril Ramaphosa as the ANC president. The video also shows residents tearing some apartments down for steel pieces.

View the video here:

Netizens react to the video

South Africans were stunned by the allegations against Lesufi.

Black Dog said:

"The SIU must investigate and follow transactions. There are many abandoned projects of this around Soweto hostels."

Bongi Duma said:

"Our leaders are looting."

Manro said:

"Many projects have been abandoned, and money has been paid to contractors."

Just Me said:

"The premier does not care about this province and the people."

Zen said:

"This is heartbreaking."

Lesufi says ANC is in trouble

In another article, Briefly News reported that Lesufi diagnosed the ANC and remarked that its recent election performance was a sign that it was a sinking ship.

Speaking at a Gauteng Provincial Executive Committee, Lekgotla warned the ANC against repeating the same mistakes it did, which cost it its majority in the 2024 general elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News