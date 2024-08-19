Gauteng's premier and the African National Congress's provincial chairperson, Panyaza Lesufi, has issued a warning to ANC members

He expressed his concerns that if the party repeats the mistakes it has made in the past, it is doomed

South Africans discussed what caused the ANC's decline, many of whom pointing their fingers at alleged corruption within the party

GAUTENG—The African National Congress's provincial chairperson, Gaugteng Premir Panyaza Lesufi, said the party is sinking unless members avoid repeating past mistakes.

Lesufi discusses ANC's condition

According to IOL, Lesufi said the party committed past mistakes, like fighting for positions, which contributed to its decline. The ANC performed poorly for the first time in 30 years during the 2024 general elections. It received over 40% of the votes, forcing it to enter into a Government of National Unity with other parties.

Lesufi said the party's ship is sinking fast because members are battling for power. He was speaking during the Gauteng ANC's Provincial Executive Committee Lekgotla recently in Boksburg, Ekuruleni. He pointed to the elections and said the ANC ignored the people.

"We either adapt, or we perish. We either adapt or we must close shop," he said.

South Africans discuss ANC's recent performance

Netizens, discussing Lesufi's remarks on Facebook, believe corruption is destroying the ANC.

Dumisani vince Mahungela said:

"The ANC is corrupt and rotten. The leaders are only interested in getting kickbacks from tenders and enriching their families."

Dean Mohale said:

"The ANC will never be saved. The ship will continue to sink."

Khayalethu Mkhelele Mtabane said:

"Last kicks of a dying horse."

Malome Khoza said:

"Corruption and lack of service delivery. The ANC is causing a lot of suffering for our people."

