After the four-day long African National Congress elective conference, Panyaza Lesufi was announced as chair

He grabbed victory from his opponent Lebogang Maile with just 32 votes more at the conference in Gauteng

The deputy provincial chair was named as Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, who had previously served as deputy secretary

Panyaza Lesufi has been elected as the ANC's provincial chairperson. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images & Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The deputy provincial chairperson was named Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, who previously served as deputy secretary. EWN reported that Morakane Mosupye was elected as provincial treasurer.

TK Nciza will now wear the cap of the provincial secretary, while Tasneem Motara was elected deputy provincial secretary. The elections were a major boost for the candidates from the ANC in Ekurhuleni, according to News24.

SA reacts to elections

Social media users believe that there is not much to celebrate with many people hoping to vote out the ANC in the next election:

Zweli Ntloko said:

“I am praying for a better future for SA, a future without the ANC and Cadres.”

Fana Sithole posted:

“Don’t stress about them, will meet them on the ballot paper and this time around, I’m not going to say much, just good luck.”

Brent Phillips commented:

“The ANC killed our country.”

Bell David wrote:

“So! Does that mean a fresh round of looting as the new hierarchy “gears up”?”

Jabulanie Kamahlase Sbisi stated:

“We are tired of the chair now. They must elect the bench.”

Mike Murphy added:

“How can you put two words like ANC and "leadership" in the same sentence?”

ANC Mpumalanga Chairperson Mandla Ndlovu appointed by Executive Committee as member of provincial legislature

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Mandla Ndlovu has put his job-hunting days behind him after he was recently elected African National Congress’ Mpumalanga chairperson. The Mpumalanga provincial executive committee (PEC) revealed that Ndlovu is set to be a member of the provincial legislature on Tuesday 3 May.

The announcement followed the resignation of Muzi Chirwa. Ndlovu said he does not intend to recall Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane who failed to make it to the province’s top five.

