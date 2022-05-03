Newly elected African National Congress’ Mpumalanga chairperson Mandla Ndlovu has put an end to job hunting

The Mpumalanga provincial executive committee announced that Ndlovu has also been appointed as the provincial legislature member

Ndlovu previously worked as a teacher before moving to politics, however, he did not have an income

MPUMALANGA - Mandla Ndlovu has put his job-hunting days behind him after he was recently elected African National Congress’ Mpumalanga chairperson. The Mpumalanga provincial executive committee (PEC) revealed that Ndlovu is set to be a member of the provincial legislature on Tuesday 3 May.

The announcement followed the resignation of Muzi Chirwa. Ndlovu said he does not intend to recall Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane who failed to make it to the province’s top five.

Ndlovu previously worked as a teacher before moving to politics, however, he did not have an income because only one position in the top five of the ANC was available which was occupied by Chirwa. According to News24, his salary is expected to be over R1.1 million a year.

He said Mtsweni-Tsipane will continue working until her term is over and said it is up to the ANC to decide what to do, but he does not support axing her. He also discussed his stance on the renewal programme and said people often walk away from the party due to members who are focused on self-gain. He wants people to join the ANC who have the public interest at heart.

IOL reported that Ndlovu said only if the ANC is united, the province can be built and added that members should not fall for factions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa pleased with ANC conference in Mpumalanga, ally Mandla Ndlovu elected chairperson

In a related matter, Briefly News previously reported President Cyril Ramaphosa believes that the ANC conference in Mpumalanga was historic and set the bar for other events in the province. The three day long event was held peacefully and without any interruptions.

During the conference, Ramaphosa's ally, Mandla Ndlovu was named as chairperson, Speedy Mashilo as deputy chairperson and Vusi Chirwa will take on the position of secretary with Lindiwe Ntshalintshali as his Deputy, according to SABC News.

Mandla Msibi, who faces murder charges, was also elected as treasurer. The president said during his closing comments that the conference was held at ‘the gold standard’. He added that events of his nature should be violence-free with no manipulation or corruption, Eyewitness News reported. He congratulated members of the ANC who are improving the lives of South Africans.

