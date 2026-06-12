Cybersecurity experts have raised concerns after a massive dataset allegedly linked to TikTok users surfaced on the dark web

The exposed information is said to include highly sensitive personal details, sparking fears of increased online scams and account takeovers

Researchers are still investigating whether the data comes from a direct platform breach or malicious software targeting users’ devices

Experts have warned of an alleged massive TikTok data leak. Images: boonchai wedmakawand and CFOTO

Source: Getty Images

WORLD - A cybersecurity scare has emerged after researchers reported a massive leak involving up to 2.4 billion alleged user records linked to TikTok.

Hackers claim the data includes email addresses, phone numbers, usernames, dates of birth, and in some cases, location details and full names.

Cybersecurity expert advises users to take security measures

According to Eyewitness News, cybersecurity expert Boikokobetso Makhetloane said the information was reportedly discovered on the dark web, where it is being shared or sold by cybercriminals. He warned that this could lead to a wave of account takeovers, especially for users who do not have strong security settings in place.

Makhetloane explained that many people still do not use safety tools like two-factor authentication, which makes it easier for hackers to access accounts using stolen details.

He also raised concern about young users, saying many children do not understand online risks such as phishing emails. According to him, a large number of kids cannot recognise fake messages designed to steal their information, which increases their vulnerability.

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Experts warn of phishing and account takeovers

Makhetloane urged parents to act quickly if their children’s information may be included in the leak. He advised changing passwords immediately, enabling two-factor authentication, and teaching children how to spot suspicious messages.

He stressed that users should always verify emails or messages claiming to come from social media platforms before clicking any links or sharing information.

Researchers say data may not be a direct TikTok breach

A report from Cybernews says researchers noted that the data may not come from a direct breach of TikTok systems. Instead, reports suggest the information could have been collected using infostealer malware that infects personal devices.

They found no clear evidence linking the leaked samples exclusively to TikTok, meaning the data may have been gathered from compromised computers and then repackaged under TikTok’s name to attract buyers on hacking forums.

If even part of the dataset is real, users could face serious risks such as phishing, voice scams (vishing), and full account takeovers. Experts also warn that exposed emails and phone numbers can be used for targeted scams, and there is a possibility that passwords may also be included, increasing the risk of credential-stuffing attacks.

Chinese firm hacked foreign governments

A Chinese tech security firm was able to breach foreign governments, infiltrate social media accounts and hack personal computers, a massive data leak analysed by experts this week has revealed. The trove of documents from I-Soon, a private contractor that competed for Chinese government contracts, shows that its hackers compromised more than a dozen governments, according to cybersecurity firms SentinelLabs and Malwarebytes.

Parents are urged to teach their children how to be safe while on apps. Image: Anna Barclay

Source: Getty Images

Data breach leaks dating profile of 47 South Africans

Briefly News also reported that a major data breach exposed 47 South Africans linked to white supremacist dating sites. At least 47 South Africans have been identified among thousands of users exposed in a major data breach involving the white supremacist dating site WhiteDate and its affiliated platforms, WhiteChild and WhiteDeal. Leaked profiles reveal that users openly promoted white nationalist ideologies and expressed a desire to preserve and expand their race.

Source: Briefly News