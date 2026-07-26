Hoërskool Brits shared a heartfelt condolence notice on Facebook for former learner Dante van Aswegen

Dante had been part of the Matric Class of 2025, passing away just a year after completing his final year

The school's tribute and an outpouring of messages from the community revealed how deeply he was loved

Hoërskool Brits in the North West is mourning the loss of one of its own. On 25 July 2026, the school posted a condolence notice on Facebook for Dante van Aswegen, a young man who had been part of its Matric Class of 2025.

Hoërskool Brits announced the death of a 2025 matriculant. Image: Hoërskool Brits

Source: Facebook

The message, written in Afrikaans, extended heartfelt sympathy to Dante's family and friends. The notice closed with a prayer that God would hold and comfort those grieving during this painful time.

Dante's death just after he completed his matric made his passing all the more difficult for those who knew him. He was young, with his whole life seemingly ahead of him. Those who knew Dante remembered him fondly. Former classmates and community members described a young man who carried himself with quiet dignity and a willingness to be there for others. See the post below:

Hoërskool Brits matriculant remembered

The community rallied around the family in the comments section of Hoërskool Brits' Facebook post:

Ansie Mocke said:

"My deepest condolences to the family and friends! May you receive comfort in this sad time!!!"

Elsa van der Walt wrote:

"He has always been like a pillar. Proud, upright, helpful and persistent."

Willa Brits Putter shared:

"Good luck to family and friends."

Alta Kruger Breytenbach said:

"My deepest sympathy. May our Heavenly Father surround each of his loved ones with His love and mercy in this sad time."

Ronel Lombard added:

"Rest in peace with Jesus. Oh, still so young. Good luck."

Other Briefly News stories about lives lost

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The tragic collision that claimed the lives of the Van Jaarsveldt family of four from Hermanus, alongside an Oudtshoorn resident, on the N2 near Heidelberg.

Mbali Nhlapo, an 18-year-old law student at North-West University, tragically died just days before her 19th birthday.

Source: Briefly News