The Van Jaarsveldt family of four from Hermanus died in a collision between an SUV and a minibus on the N2 near Heidelberg

An Oudtshoorn resident also lost their life in the devastating crash, with tributes pouring in from across South Africa

South Africans mourned the tragic loss and sent condolences to all the families affected by the accident

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A Hermanus family of four, Lara (44) and Rudi (42), with their two children, were victims of a fatal crash on the N2 near Heidelberg. The Van Jaarsveldt family perished in a collision between an SUV and a Toyota minibus, along with an Oudtshoorn resident, 34-year-old Micehele Lombard, who also died in the accident.

A Hermanus family of 4 was identified as victims of a fatal car crash. Image: Thierry Zoccolan

Source: UGC

Tributes began pouring in almost immediately after news of the crash broke, with many South Africans expressing grief over the loss of an entire family in a single moment. The loss has hit two schools particularly hard. Izak was a Grade 6 learner at Laerskool Hermanus Primary, while 20-year-old Ruan, the eldest son, had completed his matric in 2024. Both schools have rallied around the classmates and friends left behind.

Hoërskool Hermanus issued a heartfelt tribute on behalf of its governing body, principal and staff, asking for prayers for everyone who loved the family. The statement called on the broader community to hold Izak's Grade 6 classmates and Ruan's circle of friends close during what is an unimaginably painful time. A memorial service will be held on Friday, 17 July 2026, at 10:00 at NG Kerk Onrusrivier, giving friends, schoolmates and the wider Hermanus community a chance to grieve together.

Read a tribute post to the family:

Mzansi mourns Van Jaarsveldt, family

The tragedy drew an outpouring of sympathy from across the country. South Africans gathered in the comments to share their condolences with the families left behind.

One commenter, Jan-George Kilian, shared that he had driven past the scene after the collision:

"I went past the scene, way after the fact, still shook me to my core."

@Thrift Fair wrote:

"A minibus meaning a taxi? Absolutely heart wrenching. May their souls rest in peace ❤️ condolences to the family and friends of the family. Praying the injured person recovers soon."

@Leonore van Heerden said:

"Heartbreaking!! Deepest sympathy to ALL affected. May Abba Father hold you ALL tight and comfort. 🙏❤️🙏"

@Christell September shared:

"Oh this is so sad. My deepest sympathy to the families. May their beautiful souls rest in peace, Such a tragic loss of life. May the family find strength in this difficult time. You are in my thoughts 💯🙏💔🥺"

@Marlese Marais McCarthy added:

"At 4! How terrible! 😔"

Other Briefly News about accidents

A tragic R712 car crash claimed the lives of five cousins from the Xaba family in South Africa while they were en route to a relative's funeral.

South Africans were divided over a tragic incident in Vanderbijlpark, where a 4-year-old boy lost his life in a freak accident when a heavy steel table fell on him while playing in the yard.

The tragic passing of Juan-Marie Kotzé, a beloved pupil from the Dr Böhmer School of Skills, left the Bloemfontein community in mourning.

Source: Briefly News