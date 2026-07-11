SAPS arrested Zimbabwean national Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma in Kensington, Johannesburg, days after he fled the UK

Tshuma faces three murder charges in the UK over the deaths of his wife and two daughters in Bedfordshire

He is expected to appear in a South African court on Monday as extradition proceedings get under way

A UK family that was found murdered. Images: @VansliveSA

Source: Facebook

As previously reported on by Briefly News, a Zimbabwean national wanted for the murders of his wife and two daughters in England was arrested by the South African Police Service in Johannesburg on Friday. Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, 45, was found in Kensington, Johannesburg, days after fleeing Britain.

Tshuma left the UK through Heathrow Airport on 4 July using a British passport. Back in Bedfordshire, neighbours raised the alarm on Monday after not seeing the family for several days. Officers discovered the bodies of his wife, Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, and their daughters Natalie, 15, and Nala, 5, at the family home in Great Denham.

The Crown Prosecution Service in the UK has since authorised three murder charges against him.

SAPS vows South Africa is no safe haven

SAPS spokesperson Athlenda Mathe addressed reporters following the arrest, making it clear that fleeing to South Africa would not protect any suspect from justice.

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"We will trace you, we will find you, and we will arrest you," she said, adding that the arrest served as a "stern warning" that the country was not a "hide-out" for suspected criminals.

Tshuma is expected to appear in court on Monday. Mathe confirmed that the necessary legal and extradition processes would unfold in close coordination with UK authorities.

The schools that Natalie and Nala attended paid tribute to both girls. Bedford Girls' School head Gemma Gibson described Natalie as "bright and accomplished," remembering her as a dancer, musician and sportswoman. Pilgrims Pre-Prep School head teacher Jo Webster called Nala a "ray of sunshine."

Watch the arrest footage here.

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Source: Briefly News