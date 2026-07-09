Fitness YouTuber Connor Murphy has died in Thailand at the age of 32 following an apparent drowning

Police say he displayed erratic behaviour and splashed paint around his rented home before running into a lake

Officials have ordered an autopsy and toxicology tests, but no official cause of death has been confirmed

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Pictures of Connor Murphy flexing his muscles. Images: aplasticplant

Source: Instagram

Connor Murphy, a well-known worldwide fitness YouTuber, has died in Thailand at the age of 32. He reportedly drowned in a lake near Bang Phli after acting strangely at a rented home. Thai police are investigating what caused his sudden and mysterious death.

Murphy rose to fame in the mid-2010s with his viral “Fake Shirt Trick” video. It has racked up more than 63 million views on YouTube since it first appeared. He later built a following of over 2.7 million across his social media platforms.

Erratic behaviour before drowning

According to multiple reports, police said Murphy became increasingly agitated after arriving at a housing estate on July 7. Investigators found black and yellow paint splashed across furniture and appliances inside his rented home. Officers were called out after reports of his unusual conduct at the property.

Witnesses said Murphy then ran towards a nearby lake and swam a long distance out. He appeared to tire before disappearing beneath the water. Rescue divers searched the lake and recovered his body about 30 minutes later.

His body was sent for an autopsy at a hospital in Samut Prakan province. Officials have ordered toxicology tests to help determine the official cause of death. Two unused syringes and unidentified pills were also found inside his vehicle.

Murphy’s girlfriend, who says they dated for three years, told local media she never saw him use drugs. She said he had recently returned to Thailand to reconnect with her after time apart. No official cause of death has been confirmed by Thai authorities yet.

In recent years, Murphy shifted his content away from bodybuilding towards spirituality and wellness. Just six days before he died, he posted a cryptic video titled “Obituary Pending.” Fans have since flooded his channel with tributes, remembering him as a fitness pioneer.

See the Facebook report here:

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Source: Briefly News