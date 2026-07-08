Nolan Xavier Wells, 18, vanished on 4 July during a Fourth of July boat trip to Horn Island, Mississippi

His body was recovered two days later by a park ranger, with his phone found left behind with his father

Public outrage grew after reports emerged that his companions quickly hired lawyers following his disappearance

The visual showed Wells on a boat with his friends. Image: ABC News

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video documenting the case, posted by @abjfa6, compiled footage of law enforcement boats, officers at the scene, aerial coastline shots, and the sombre moment a body covered in a blue tarp was carried out on a stretcher. The clip spread rapidly, with viewers drawing parallels to other cases where the deaths of young Black men were too quickly ruled accidental.

An 18-year-old Black teenager named Nolan Xavier Wells went missing on the Fourth of July during a boat trip to Horn Island, Mississippi. His body was found two days later, on 6 July, by a park ranger near the northwest end of the island.

The picture on the left showed the US teen Nolan Wells. Image: ABC News

Source: TikTok

Why the case is triggering South Africans

For many South Africans, the story has brought back painful memories of Thomas Sithole, a young Black man whose death also sparked public debate around safety, accountability and whether justice is applied equally. The similarities have led some people in Mzansi to question how cases involving young Black men are handled, especially when unanswered questions remain around the circumstances of a death.

What has driven the most outrage, however, is what allegedly happened among his companions. Reports suggest a possible altercation took place on the island, and questions remain about why the group he was with reportedly departed on a separate boat without him. Adding to public suspicion, those companions, one of whom is reportedly the child of a judge, quickly retained legal representation after Wells was found.

Watch the TikTok video that sparked the debate

People left Nolan's case with sharp words in the comments

The comment section of user @abjfa6's video was filled with emotional reactions from people demanding more information about what happened. Several users questioned why legal representation was obtained so quickly, while others urged people not to refer to those involved as simply "friends" until all the facts are known.

Tiffany Taylor said:

"And why are they hiring lawyers so quickly?"

Mandie Rocs warned:

"Never and I mean NEVER let your child be the only one!"

Mba said:

"His father is a judge… I hate this already. May his soul rest in peace."

Lisa wrote:

"I thought they couldn't remember what happened but remembered to hire lawyers."

Ycthedon said:

"Stop referring to them as 'friends'; they hired lawyers. This is business"

Rachel added:

"I mean, come on, why lawyer up if you didn't have anything to do with it?"

Humble reflected:

"Same story; different characters unfortunately."

3 Other Briefly News stories about vacation

A young man close to one of Thomas Sithole's friends shared a touching song in his honour.

A heart-wrenching video of a 17-year-old learner dancing with his friends surfaced online following his untimely passing.

A Johannesburg woman shared a video from the memorial service of 17-year-old Thomas Sithole Junior.

Source: Briefly News