A viral video has left South Africans shocked after traffic officers were filmed apparently taking bags of maize meal from a burnt truck alongside community members in North West

While many social media users accused the officers of looting, others argued the fire-damaged cargo may have been condemned and unsuitable for commercial sale

Briefly News contacted the North West Road Traffic Inspectorate for comment, but no response had been received by the time of publication

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South Africans have reacted to a video allegedly showing traffic officers looting a truck. Image: @Miz_Ruraltarain/X

Source: Twitter

NORTH WEST - A viral video showing traffic officers apparently taking bags of maize meal from a burnt truck alongside community members has sparked outrage and debate among South Africans. While some social media users described the incident as looting by public officials, others argued that the food may have already been condemned and was no longer suitable for commercial sale.

Video of traffic officers goes viral

A video shared on X by user @Miz_Ruraltarain on 6 July has attracted widespread attention after showing what appears to be traffic officers and members of the public removing bags of maize meal from a truck that reportedly caught fire near Geysdorp in the North West.

According to information accompanying the post, the truck broke down while transporting maize meal. In the footage, people can be seen carrying bags away from the vehicle, with several individuals wearing traffic officer uniforms also appearing to take part.

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Some social media users claimed the officers were looting the truck alongside residents, while others argued that the cargo had already been damaged by the fire and was considered condemned, making it unsuitable for sale.

At the time of publication, Briefly News had sent a media inquiry to the North West Road Traffic Inspectorate seeking clarity on the incident, including whether the officers were authorised to remove the goods or whether an investigation had been launched. No response had been received.

View video here:

South Africans react to the footage

The video quickly generated hundreds of reactions on Facebook and X, with many South Africans expressing disappointment at seeing uniformed officials apparently participating in the 'looting.'

@thatjolistoguy said:

"This is really a bad image they displaying to the communities they serve, this needs to be attended to and appropriately."

@Ramafoosa stated:

"They were assisting to offload not looting."

@simphiwemothop5 wrote:

"Losing you're job for a bag of flour. South Africa is doomed."

@Mirriam73603496 commented:

"Our Government officials mara.Risking his job for a bag of flour/mielimeal."

@Msifundo1984 argued:

"They were just assisting people before the truck catches fire."

South African Traffic Officers. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

3 Briefly articles on looting trucks

Briefly news has exensively covered stories on the looting of broken down trucks.

A Simba chips truck became stranded on Francie Van Zijl Drive in the Western Cape and was looted by a crowd who pulled boxes from the trailer and ran off.

A meat delivery truck overturned on a major route, leading to an immediate looting frenzy by motorists and locals.A video shared on TikTok showed people carrying entire sides of beef and land carcasses to their private cars.

A TikTok video of people coming across a broken-down Savanna delivery truck went viral.The clip captured residents having their unlimited fill of the alcoholic beverage without paying.

Source: Briefly News