A Simba chips truck became stranded on Francie Van Zijl Drive in the Western Cape and was looted by a crowd who pulled boxes from the trailer and ran off

The incident was captured on video, reigniting a debate about looting whenever trucks break down or get stuck in certain areas

South Africans were divided, with many condemning the looting while others raised questions about where and why these incidents keep happening

A truck getting looted. Images: @m.plain7785

Source: Facebook

A stranded Simba truck on Francie Van Zijl Drive in the Western Cape became the scene of a chaotic looting incident on 22 June 2026. Facebook user @m.plain7785 shared a video of the incident, saying:

"This is not acceptable el sies."

In the footage, a crowd had already gathered around the truck. An opening had been made in the front trailer and the securing panel on one end had been pulled open.

People were seen pulling out boxes and running with them. The person recording kept commenting throughout. At one point, a loud sound rang out and the crowd scattered from the truck.

Crowd cleans out stranded truck

Eyewitness accounts confirmed the truck had become stuck earlier in the day, drawing a growing crowd of onlookers before the situation escalated. Dozens of people were seen helping themselves to the cargo, with boxes of Simba chips disappearing fast.

By the time soldiers and police arrived on the scene in numbers just after 4 pm, much of the damage had already been done.

No official statement had been released by police or the trucking company at the time of publishing, and it remained unclear whether any arrests had been made. Authorities were expected to review available footage as part of any investigation.

Legal experts have previously noted that goods taken from stranded or immobilised vehicles remain the property of the owner or insurer, and removing them without permission can result in theft charges.

Looting debate flares up again

The video sparked fresh debate about a pattern many South Africans say they've noticed. Some pointed out that the truck had stopped close to the Simba factory, where many local community members are employed. Others questioned why these incidents seem to happen in specific areas and not others.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Mzansi unimpressed with the looting

South Africans had a lot to say after @m.plain7785 shared the video:

@arno_lotz wrote:

"Evolution in reverse."

@jennifer_gertze pointed out:

"Yoh, it's minutes away from the Simba factory and most of their family members are working there 😡"

@nathim_shaw questioned:

"These trucks never break down in the suburbs, only in the location 🤔 Makes one think..."

@phindile_sodawe said:

"I drove past this scene just after 4 pm yesterday; there were soldiers and police in numbers."

@josephine_pickstone asked:

"Is the driver OK, yoh."

A Simba truck getting looted on Francie Van Zijl Drive. Images: @m.plain7785

Source: Facebook

More on SA looting incidents

Briefly News reported on a street vendor caught in the Kraaifontein looting chaos, and the aftermath on video left South Africans deeply divided.

reported on a street vendor caught in the Kraaifontein looting chaos, and the aftermath on video left South Africans deeply divided. Shoprite stores in Nigeria were targeted by protesters who believed the chain still belonged to South Africa.

Armed men were filmed guarding businesses during anti-immigration protests from looters.

Source: Briefly News