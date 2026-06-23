“This Isn’t Acceptable”: Simba Truck Looted on Francie Van Zijl Drive As Crowd Grabs Goods and Flees
- A Simba chips truck became stranded on Francie Van Zijl Drive in the Western Cape and was looted by a crowd who pulled boxes from the trailer and ran off
- The incident was captured on video, reigniting a debate about looting whenever trucks break down or get stuck in certain areas
- South Africans were divided, with many condemning the looting while others raised questions about where and why these incidents keep happening
A stranded Simba truck on Francie Van Zijl Drive in the Western Cape became the scene of a chaotic looting incident on 22 June 2026. Facebook user @m.plain7785 shared a video of the incident, saying:
"This is not acceptable el sies."
In the footage, a crowd had already gathered around the truck. An opening had been made in the front trailer and the securing panel on one end had been pulled open.
People were seen pulling out boxes and running with them. The person recording kept commenting throughout. At one point, a loud sound rang out and the crowd scattered from the truck.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Crowd cleans out stranded truck
Eyewitness accounts confirmed the truck had become stuck earlier in the day, drawing a growing crowd of onlookers before the situation escalated. Dozens of people were seen helping themselves to the cargo, with boxes of Simba chips disappearing fast.
By the time soldiers and police arrived on the scene in numbers just after 4 pm, much of the damage had already been done.
No official statement had been released by police or the trucking company at the time of publishing, and it remained unclear whether any arrests had been made. Authorities were expected to review available footage as part of any investigation.
Legal experts have previously noted that goods taken from stranded or immobilised vehicles remain the property of the owner or insurer, and removing them without permission can result in theft charges.
Looting debate flares up again
The video sparked fresh debate about a pattern many South Africans say they've noticed. Some pointed out that the truck had stopped close to the Simba factory, where many local community members are employed. Others questioned why these incidents seem to happen in specific areas and not others.
Watch the Facebook clip below:
Mzansi unimpressed with the looting
South Africans had a lot to say after @m.plain7785 shared the video:
@arno_lotz wrote:
"Evolution in reverse."
@jennifer_gertze pointed out:
"Yoh, it's minutes away from the Simba factory and most of their family members are working there 😡"
@nathim_shaw questioned:
"These trucks never break down in the suburbs, only in the location 🤔 Makes one think..."
@phindile_sodawe said:
"I drove past this scene just after 4 pm yesterday; there were soldiers and police in numbers."
@josephine_pickstone asked:
"Is the driver OK, yoh."
More on SA looting incidents
- Briefly News reported on a street vendor caught in the Kraaifontein looting chaos, and the aftermath on video left South Africans deeply divided.
- Shoprite stores in Nigeria were targeted by protesters who believed the chain still belonged to South Africa.
- Armed men were filmed guarding businesses during anti-immigration protests from looters.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za