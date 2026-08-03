The Springboks touched down in Buenos Aires on Sunday morning after flying from Cape Town via São Paulo

Coach Rassie Erasmus confirmed the squad will rest on Sunday before returning to training on Monday

Erasmus said the team is on track for both the Argentina Test and the upcoming New Zealand tour

The Springboks have arrived in Argentina ahead of next Saturday's Test against Los Pumas, with head coach Rassie Erasmus confirming the squad is well prepared for the challenge.

Springboks Land in Buenos Aires Ahead of Argentina Test at Estadio José Amalfitani

Source: Getty Images

The world champions flew from Cape Town on Saturday and landed in Buenos Aires on Sunday morning, local time. The travelling party was split into two groups, both routed through São Paulo, and the squads checked into their team hotel within an hour of each other. The players were given Sunday off to rest and adjust to the time difference before returning to training on Monday.

The Boks are scheduled to face Felipe Contepomi's Argentina side at Estadio José Amalfitani.

Erasmus satisfied with preparation base

Erasmus said the long-haul journey and time difference made the rest day essential, but added that the bulk of their preparation had already been completed at a training camp in Johannesburg earlier in the week.

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"It's great to be back in Buenos Aires, and we are looking forward to the challenge of facing the Pumas here once again," Erasmus said.

"It was a long journey, and there is a fair time difference between the countries, so the players will have time to rest and acclimatise today, and then we'll return to the training field."

He added:

"Fortunately, we did most of the ground work for the match at our training camp in Johannesburg earlier this week, so we have a good base to build on in the next few days."

They received love on Instagram after a video of them on arrival, with some fans raving about their bags as they wished them well.

@sharksrugby:

''All the best.''

@nmyedi:

''Good to see Sacha back.''

@prince_max:

''They even carry luggage as a team.''

@stefan:

''Everybody putting in the work, well done on the culture.''

@thereal_prince87:

''Definition of Stronger Together.''

@minimining:

''This is cute and hot.''

Watch the video below on Instagram.

Dual focus on Argentina and New Zealand

While the Argentina-bound group settled into Buenos Aires, players who had remained in South Africa to focus on preparation for the Test series against the All Blacks were expected to reassemble later on Sunday and resume training on Monday as well.

Erasmus confirmed the team is managing both campaigns simultaneously without losing focus on either.

"We are on track in terms of our preparation for both this match and the New Zealand tour," he said.

The coach indicated he would meet with his coaching staff later on Sunday to determine when to announce his match-day 23 for the Argentina fixture.

Springbok vs All Blacks ticket pricing leaves fans behind

Briefly News previously reported that ticket prices for the Springboks' 2026 home series against the All Blacks have reignited the debate over whether elite Test rugby in South Africa remains accessible to ordinary supporters.

General sale tickets went live this week for the 29 August fixture at Cape Town Stadium, which is already close to selling out seven months in advance.

Source: Briefly News