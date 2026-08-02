A toddler stole the show at a community meet-and-greet when South Africa's President noticed her trying to get his attention from the ground

The President had been signing autographs and greeting fans of all ages when the little girl's attempts to say hello caught everyone's eye

The moment he scooped her up drew an outpouring of warmth from the crowd and from South Africans watching online

SA President, Cyril Ramaphosa, holding up a toddler. Images: @athigeleba/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A little girl with big energy completely stole the spotlight during a community visit by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. The warm, informal moment was captured on 1 August 2026 and shared on TikTok by @athigeleba, where it quickly won hearts across the country.

The outdoor footage, shot near a sports field at what appeared to be sunset, showed Ramaphosa surrounded by people of all ages. He shook hands, chatted with locals and signed autographs, including his name on a rugby ball handed to him by a young boy.

Toddler tries her best to say hello

Throughout all of this, a small toddler on the ground kept looking up and attempting to call out to him. Her version of "Mr President" was not quite there yet, as the words came out in the endearing way only a child still finding her voice can manage. She tried again, determined not to be overlooked.

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Once Ramaphosa wrapped up signing the rugby ball, he turned and noticed her. He bent down and picked her up, carrying her on his hip. The crowd responded immediately with a chorus of "oohs" and "ahhs," followed by shared laughter at the sweetness of the exchange.

For many watching, the moment felt true to character. Ramaphosa has been seen picking up and engaging with young children on previous public visits, and this clip added another chapter to that image of a leader at ease with ordinary people.

Mzansi reacts to the heartwarming clip

South Africans flooded the comments section on the TikTok page with their feelings:

@Phiwe@OA said:

"Hi president 🥹🥹💞 she is so adorable."

@brotherstanleymkhize shared:

"The young lady was so eager to see the President. I am glad he picked her up. Usually, kids like that end up becoming great individuals."

@Reynier Du Plessis wrote:

"Couches, Woolies bags and everything aside, this guy knows how to handle people."

One commenter took the opportunity to share a broader thought:

"I think as a country we need to put this race thing aside. White or black can still be president. We are in this all together."

@Crocks added:

"Mara, who will be taking over after his term... The anxiety when I think of this... yho!!!!"

The clip captured something many South Africans clearly needed to see: a quiet, unscripted moment of a leader simply being human.

See the full TikTok clip below:

More on President Ramaphosa

Briefly News recently reported on Ramaphosa's call for humane immigration management at the Pan-African Parliament, though South Africans pushed back, accusing him of talking without acting.

recently reported on Ramaphosa's call for humane immigration management at the Pan-African Parliament, though South Africans pushed back, accusing him of talking without acting. Ramaphosa shared a warm exchange with a young Cape Town advocate during the Mandela Day 5km Walk and Run in Johannesburg.

Parliament's Impeachment Committee voted to appeal the court order halting hearings into Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala matter.

Source: Briefly News