The Footprints Foundation in Bethlehem, Free State, held a special event for 125 learners aged 5 to 14

The NPO handed out school shoes, uniforms, stationery and second-hand reading books to children who could not afford them

The foundation also runs a reading programme and prepares food parcels for learners in the community

The Footprints Foundation members standing beside a school's staff in the Free State. Images: @im4change515/YouTube

Source: Youtube

The Footprints Foundation brought smiles to dozens of young faces in Bethlehem, Free State. The non-profit organisation hosted a special celebration for 125 learners between the ages of five and 14, giving them school shoes, uniforms, stationery, and books to support their education.

Footage of the event was shared on YouTube by channel @im4change515 on 17 July 2026, a non-profit company that creates multimedia content to raise awareness and funding for public benefit organisations across South Africa. The clip showed the foundation's founder, Maseromo Evelyn Mofokeng, posing with school staff and learners as gifts were handed to those in need.

What the Footprints Foundation does

Beyond the single event, the Footprints Foundation runs an ongoing reading programme for children and regularly distributes second-hand books to schools in the area. The organisation also prepares food parcels for learners, recognising that hunger remains one of the biggest barriers to learning in under-resourced communities.

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In South Africa, millions of families cannot afford the real cost of schooling. While basic education is technically subsidised, parents are still expected to cover uniforms, shoes, and stationery.

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) Child Support Grant sits at roughly R560 per month per child, a figure that must stretch across food, housing, and electricity, leaving little room for school supplies.

Organisations like the Footprints Foundation help prevent school dropouts caused by something as simple as a child not having proper shoes or a warm uniform in winter.

How to Support the Footprints Foundation

Those who want to help can donate directly to the foundation should contact Maseromo Evelyn Mofokeng on 071 363 3232 or 083 749 8862, also available on WhatsApp.

Watch the Footprints Foundation event in Bethlehem below:

More on acts of kindness

Briefly News recently reported on a young cotton candy vendor whose warm smile and hustle caught the attention of good samaritan BI Phakathi, who blessed him with cash.

recently reported on a young cotton candy vendor whose warm smile and hustle caught the attention of good samaritan BI Phakathi, who blessed him with cash. Survivor SA winner Rob Bentele brought a KwaZulu-Natal gogo to tears with a surprise grocery delivery to her rural home.

The Black Coffee Foundation brought hope to Alexandra pupils, providing eye and dental screenings to over 800 learners at Zenzeleni Primary School.

Source: Briefly News