A young street vendor selling colourful cotton candy caught the attention of South Africans online

The boy's warm smile and entrepreneurial spirit moved viewers who praised his hustle and pure heart

South Africans flooded the comments after popular good samaritan BI Phakathi blessed the boy with cash.

A young boy selling cotton candy by the coast captured the hearts of thousands of South Africans. A video of him working went viral on Instagram on 14 July 2026.

A boy received money from BI Phakhathi while selling cotton candy. Image: @biphakathi

Source: Instagram

The clip, shared by content creator Biphakathi, a well-known South African figure celebrated for uplifting everyday people, shows the boy confidently selling pastel-swirled cotton candy packaged in individual plastic bags. The kid revealed is in Grade 5 and earns R50 to sell the cotton candy.

The boy smiled warmly as he handed over a bag of the blue, pink and purple cotton candy and accepted payment in South African rand notes. BI Phakhathi gave him the cotton candy and the change before asking what he needed. The kid told BI Phakhathi he needed bread for the next day, and the do-gooder handed him more than R500. The kid said he would be able to buy shoes and vowed to keep selling cotton candy. Watch the moment that moved Mzansi below:

Mzansi shows the boy some love

South Africans in the comments were deeply moved by the young vendor's spirit. For many viewers, the clip was more than just a sweet moment. It was a reminder of the resilience and hustle that defines so many young South Africans navigating difficult circumstances with dignity and a smile.

@ntandoh_zsa:

"May god bless his hustle and his dreams come to live 👏❤️"

@blackessenceyyc:

"What beautiful boy ❤️❤️. May God bless, protect, and prosper him. Pretty sure he will always remember this and will be a blessing to many 🙏🏿."

@dormantmango:

"What a beautiful boy! His eyes lit up and his smile is so perfect when you told him you bought it for him. Bread and shoes; two things every being on earth should have access to. 😢😍🙌 Thank you brother @biphakathi. 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦"

@jasminjuley:

"What a great little boy ❤️ you can just see he has a pure heart"

@krd0880:

"Brings me to tears every time 😢"

@mariussk88:

"The best day in a long time 🙌🔥"

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Source: Briefly News