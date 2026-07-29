More than 800 learners at Zenzeleni Primary School received eye and dental screenings through Black Coffee Foundation’s latest outreach

The Gift of Sight initiative aims to remove health barriers that prevent township pupils from reaching their full academic potential

Children needing further treatment will receive eye care and spectacles as the foundation continues its mission

Black Coffee Foundation brings hope to Alexandra pupils with vision aid. Image: Black Coffee

Source: Instagram

The Black Coffee Foundation has extended its helping hand to Alexandra pupils, giving hundreds of learners access to essential healthcare services that could change their school experience. More than 800 children at Zenzeleni Primary School underwent free eye and dental screenings as part of the organisation’s Gift of Sight initiative, which focuses on tackling hidden challenges affecting learning.

Helping pupils see a brighter future

In a report by Daily Sun the programme screened 815 pupils for possible vision and oral health concerns, with learners requiring additional support set to receive further medical attention and spectacles through the foundation and its healthcare partners.

For many children in under-resourced communities, eyesight problems often go unnoticed for years. Teachers may notice learners struggling in class, but without access to medical support, finding a solution can be difficult.

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Nosisa Mboyisa, the school’s foundation phase head of department, explained that the initiative addresses a long-standing challenge faced by the school.

She said teachers often move learners who complain about poor eyesight closer to the board, but some continue struggling because their difficulties require professional intervention.

Foundation puts township kids first

The organisation prioritises children from disadvantaged communities. Image: Black Coffee

Source: Instagram

The publication further highlighted that the Black Coffee Foundation CEO Lungie Maphumulo said the organisation prioritises children from disadvantaged communities because every learner deserves a fair chance at success.

The initiative follows the foundation’s first Gift of Sight campaign at Thabisang Primary School in Soweto, where hundreds of pupils were screened and more than 100 learners received spectacles.

Maphumulo said the foundation hopes to prevent children from falling behind academically because of eyesight problems that can easily go undetected. She emphasised that some learners are not struggling because of a lack of ability, but because they cannot see properly in the classroom.

Dental care added to outreach programme

The publication also stated that this year’s campaign also introduced dental screenings, helping identify common oral health issues such as cavities that can affect children’s comfort, attendance and concentration at school. Healthcare professionals advised parents to encourage healthy habits, including brushing teeth twice daily, drinking more water and limiting sugary treats and fizzy drinks.

Optometrist Tania Noach highlighted the importance of early detection, noting that untreated vision problems can affect both a child’s education and overall development.

Through initiatives like Gift of Sight, the Black Coffee Foundation is helping learners overcome challenges that often remain invisible, proving that a simple pair of spectacles or access to healthcare can open the door to better opportunities.

Black Coffee's charity event returns

Recently Briefly News reported that DJ Black Coffee's foundation announced the return of its annual charity gala dinner, an event aimed at raising funds to support education and community development projects across South Africa.

The gala brings together business leaders, celebrities and philanthropists to contribute to initiatives that improve opportunities for underprivileged children and communities, continuing the foundation's long-standing mission of making a meaningful social impact through education, healthcare and youth empowerment.

Source: Briefly News