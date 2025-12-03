South African internationally acclaimed DJ Black Coffee and his foundation hosted their annual charity gala dinner

The star had raised R900K from an auction of paintings and grocery donations from guests

In the previous charity dinner he hosted, the star's foundation was able to raise over R3 million

Black Coffee raised R900K at his charity gala dinner. Image: @realblackcoffee

DJ Black Coffee and his foundation have been working hard this year to raise funds for young kids who are underprivileged across Mzansi.

According to TshisaLIVE, the music producer, who recently got divorced, hosted an annual charity gala dinner in Melrose Arch, where he and his foundation raised R900K through auctioned paintings and grocery donations.

However, this wasn't the first time that the DJ has hosted one of these successful dinners in Johannesburg, as in March 2025, when he celebrated his 49th birthday, his music academy was able to raise over R3 million, as they had aimed to raise R25 million this year.

Black Coffee raises funds for the underprivileged

Previously, DJ Black Coffee organised a three-day culture and music festival called The Black Coffee Weekender in Cape Town to raise funds for the underprivileged. He told TshisaLive that he was exploring ways to help those in need, and hosting the festival was his chosen approach.

In addition to the festival, Black Coffee mentioned that he also raised funds in Mykonos, where he has an annual residency. He emphasised that the festival served as a reminder that, regardless of social status, we are all human, and those who are fortunate should give to those in need.

"My team and I, along with the foundation, raised money in Mykonos, where I hold an annual residency. I always look for ways to bring people together to support a worthy cause. Tonight is a reminder that we’re human beings and we don’t live alone. We are hardworking people who, at times, forget where we come from and we may forget that there are people out there who need help and assistance," Coffee said.

Black Coffee's foundation raised R900K at their charity gala dinner. Image: @realblackcoffee

Who is Black Coffee?

Black Coffee, whose real name is Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, is a well-known South African DJ, record producer, and songwriter.

He is recognised for mixing house music with African rhythms. He won a Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album for Subconsciously and is known for helping promote African artists around the world.

DJ Karri appreciates Black Coffee in heartfelt post

In a previous report, Briefly News shared that DJ Karri shared an X post saying he was grateful for having enjoyed such longevity in the game. He posted a throwback photo of himself and Black Coffee at Club Africa. He also posted a flyer from 2009, which states that he was the resident DJ.

He wrote:

"I’ve been in this game for too long, even today I’m still in it. Thank you, Lord for the blessings and protection. I will forever remain humble."

Netizens, especially those who have loved through this period, attending such parties, reminisced on the good old days. Some are confident that DJ Karri will find a home in Afrotech if he continues staying by Black Coffee's side.

