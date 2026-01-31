On Friday, 30 January 2026, a social media user made serious allegations against Black Coffee on X (Twitter) following Nandi Madida's comments on the L-Tido Podcast

On Saturday, 31 January 2026, Black Coffee clapped back at the X user using vulgar language

Social media users weighed in with mixed reactions, with some warning about the consequences of making unproven claims online

Relationship expert Michele Naude shared one effective way to communicate in a relationship

Internationally acclaimed producer and wheel spinner DJ Black Coffee has had it with allegations that he physically and financially abused his ex-wife, Enhle Mbali.

Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali’s marriage, which ended in a highly publicised divorce, became a topic of social media debate following Nandi Madida’s appearance on the L-Tido Podcast.

As South Africans compared Enhle Mbali and Nandi Madida, Black Coffee joined the conversation and savaged a social media user for accusing him of abusing Enhle Mbali financially and physically.

Black Coffee insults netizen using vulgar language

In a now-deleted tweet shared on Friday, 30 January 2025, social media user @Amahashi_ defended Enhle Mbali and alleged that Black Coffee abused her. The post was captioned:

“One woman married a good man who treats her well. She speaks about men from a place of having experienced love, care, protection, and grace, even from a man who still shows up when he is not at his best. Another woman married a terrible man and endured domestic and financial abuse. She speaks from the reality that no matter how good you are as a wife, how much you serve, or how much you do “right,” none of that guarantees a good marriage. These are two women shaped by very different experiences. Both are good women. Both supported their husbands and their careers. Both extended grace. They are simply speaking from where life met them.”

On Saturday, 31 January 2026, Black Coffee hopped into the comments and savaged the social media user with a vulgar response. He said that while he could have taken the legal route, as he previously did with Nota Baloyi, he decided to respond verbally. The post was captioned:

“Do you have any proof of this financial and domestic abuse? I could threaten legal action against your baseless accusations, but instead I'll go to your level. Uthetha umnqundu. Just because I'm quiet doesn't mean I don't have a voice Msunu.”

See the screenshot below:

Netizens react after Black Coffee insults netizen

In the comments beneath Black Coffee’s response, social media users weighed in with mixed reactions.

Here are some of the comments:

@bongz492 said:

“Elon payments have ruined intelligence. People post for likes, and that is sad. Imagine being sued by Sir Black Coffee, zuka emaBozeni.”

@wilsonmarivasa shared:

“A post can get you in jail, lose a job, go into depression, sleep in a grave, embarrass you and your family, lose a wife, lose money, lose your reputation, lose your friends, go bankrupt, get deported, skip a boarder, live in hiding, make you famous, rich or poor.”

@SpiceOfLyf argued:

"Your name was not even mentioned, Cinderella 🙄"

Relationship expert Michele Naude shared one of the effective ways to communicate in a relationship. She advised slowing down and really listening to each other, instead of reacting defensively. She said that each person should speak from their own feelings and experiences rather than attacking the next person.

She mentioned the Imago dialogue, which is a structured communication method used by couples.

"The most effective way is taking turns to listen, to understand rather than react, and talk with 'I' statements rather than criticism and blame. The Imago dialogue is a very useful tool for couples to learn respectful and safe ways of relating to ensure effective communication that results in healing rather than harm," Naude explained.

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa shares why she opted to divorce Black Coffee

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Enhle Mbali explained why divorce was an easy option for her in a video shared on social media.

Several netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to Enhle's remarks about her divorce.

