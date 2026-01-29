A viral and trending TV prank turned into a moment many netizens instantly recognised from their own homes

The uncle’s reaction brought back memories of discipline and strict parents in South African homes

What made the video special was how real and unfiltered the moment felt, making it truly South African

Two siblings decided to pull their uncle’s leg by pulling a tv prank on him, and what happened next reminded Mzansi exactly how they were raised.

A young South African man had social media in stitches after pranking his uncle in a video shared by @legacysmalley2 on 6 January 2026. In the clip, the young man pretended he had broken the television by holding a stick near it, making it look damaged. His uncle reacted instantly, storming into the living room before charging toward the bedroom where the prankster ran, shouting and threatening discipline in a way many viewers immediately recognised.

Prank videos have long been popular online, but this one stood out because of how familiar the reaction felt to South Africans. In many households, televisions are expensive and treated with serious respect, especially by older family members. The uncle’s response reflected a generation raised on strict discipline, where mistakes were addressed immediately and loudly. The caption added to the humour, suggesting the prank might be late to trends and teasing the idea of a follow-up video.

Relatable South African family reactions

The clip by user @legacysmalley2 spread quickly because it mirrored everyday family dynamics. Many viewers saw their own uncles, parents, or guardians in the reaction, making it feel less staged and more authentic. The combination of panic, anger, and eventual humour is something many South Africans grew up around, which made the video easy to share and laugh about.

Mzansi responded with humour and nostalgia. While some focused on the uncle’s intensity, others laughed at how accurate the moment felt. The video became less about the prank itself and more about shared childhood memories, discipline, and the way family roles play out in local homes.

Here’s what Mzansi said

Randela commented:

“This man didn’t even look at the TV; he wanted Aiden. 😂”

Janay wrote:

“He’s been needing a reason for Aiden.”

Dipela commented:

“He hardly looked at the TV. 😭”

Engineer_Ya_Moreki said:

“He didn’t waste time. He went straight to the trademark line. 😂”

Musa Nxumalo commented:

“Relax, guys… Uncle never said anything wrong. ‘Aiden, you mustn’t push.’ 😂”

Seth_Hendrix wrote:

“Uncle was ready for war.”

Jvs359 commented:

“It’s the fact that he said it so calmly 😅”

Xolilesikampula43 said:

“I already knew ‘jou msp’ was coming. 😭”

Check out the TikTok video below:

