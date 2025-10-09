An unplanned office prank, where employees sang the national anthem to surprise a new colleague, quickly went viral

The prank shows the fun and inclusive atmosphere of the office, making viewers feel like part of the experience, and many commenters expressed their desire to join such a lively workplace

The prank perfectly reflects Blue Label Media's reputation for balancing work and play, seen through their engaging TikTok content while showing the company’s playful spirit and strong sense of community

A TikTok video uploaded by a workplace on 1 October 2025 shows people pulling a crazy prank.

SA workplace national anthem prank on new colleague has staff in stitches. Image: blue.label.media /TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A group of employees decided to prank their new colleague by singing the national anthem out of the blue. What started as a simple office joke quickly became a viral moment, with everyone in the office joining in. The new colleague's confused but amused reaction sparked laughter online, and many people commented about how much they would love to work in such a fun office.

Building an office community

The video received comments, with people saying they wished they could join the office. Some joked about joining in on future pranks, while others joked, they would give up raises just to be part of the fun, perfectly capturing the playful spirit of the prank.

A fun office culture

The video uploaded by @blue.label.media not only showed the humour of the office but also the strong sense of community there. It also matched Blue Label Media's reputation for sharing fun content on TikTok, showing how they balance work with play. The new colleague's surprised reaction and the laughs that followed made everyone feel included.

Mzansi is in stitches over workplace pranking a new colleague. Image: Lilly Roadstones/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

This prank is a reminder that work doesn't always have to be serious. Sometimes, a good laugh is all it takes to break the ice and bring people together.

Khotsi commented:

"Talk about initiation 🤣🤣 His blood is definitely Blu now 😂💙"

Noni@06 stated:

"South Africa is not for the beginners 🤣🤣"

SemoKgosi🌟❤️👌said:

"Please hire me so y'all can prank me too🥰🥰🥰🥰🙌"

MaBunhle wrote:

"The fact that u all are in it🤣🤣🤣🤣I have found my working environment 🤣🤣🤣"

Tshidi Lethwane commented:

"I love everything that is wrong with this office 🤡🤡🤡 I belong here."

nomfundomhlamvu14 said:

"He did not sing once! 😭 just shook the whole time🤣"

Dee stated:

"You wouldn't dare try that with me, I would sing along so loud with passion by the time u finish, I would cry and say u guys just made me miss Nelson Mandela 😂😂😂😂that's how childish I am."

findingmelody wrote:

"This is the kind of childish office I belong in🤣🤣🤣❤️❤️❤️please hire me."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Source: Briefly News