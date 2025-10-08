A Gauteng firefighter shared a creative video where he used firefighting equipment to spell out the word "love," and the clip quickly went viral on TikTok

The content creator made a video using a popular love song, leaving viewers impressed by his creativity

South African women flooded the comment section with compliments, with many admitting they couldn't stop smiling at the adorable content

A firefighter in Johannesburg shared a video where he sang and danced to a famous song, and women in SA couldn't resist complimenting him. Images: @xaviar

Source: TikTok

A Gauteng firefighter has set hearts racing online after sharing a creative and adorable video that has South African ladies completely smitten. The content creator posted the clip on 6 October 2025, and it didn't take long for the video to blow up, racking up over 150,000 views and countless comments from his growing fanbase.

The video shows the firefighter getting creative with equipment from his station. He lip-synced to a popular love song, using different firefighting tools to spell out the word "love" as the lyrics played. For the letter L, he turned an axe upside down to create the shape. For O, he used a rolled-out fire hose arranged in a circle. The V came from a V-shaped tool, and for E, he grabbed another piece of equipment that left some viewers confused about what exactly it was.

Despite the slight confusion over the E, viewers absolutely loved the video. The creativity and effort he put into making the clip had people replaying it over and over again. But it wasn't just his skills with firefighting equipment that caught people's attention. Many South African women were quick to point out how cute the firefighter is, and they weren't shy about sharing their feelings in the comment section.

A Gauteng firefighter went viral for his cute content. Images: @xaviar

Source: TikTok

SA ladies can't get enough

The comments were filled with women swooning over the firefighter:

@sindilicious8 wrote:

"Why am I smiling?"

@lethu gushed:

"This is for me, omg thank you, my love🥺❤️❤️."

@black_princess said:

"Wow!!! This is so creative!!!😂😂😂."

@masego_kgatlane joked:

"Again again. That E is stressing us. My anxiety can't take it."

@magical_jesska flirted:

"Uhm, I think I'm on fire😏..."

@buchule_putini added:

"You are cute 🤣."

@user7750851526033 commented:

"Very creative😃."

How to become a firefighter

According to experts at Arrive Alive, every fire department in South Africa has its own requirements, but the basic entry-level qualifications are fairly similar. You'll need to have your matric, a Code 10 driving licence with PrDP, and you must pass a physical fitness test. You also can't be claustrophobic or afraid of heights, as the job requires you to work in tight and high spaces.

If you want to apply, the best place to start is your local fire department or by checking newspapers like City Press for vacancies. From the time you're interviewed, it usually takes about three to four weeks for HR to get back to you. Once you're accepted, you'll complete four months of training as a firefighter before you can start working.

Content creator @xaviar___ is a calisthenics athlete and firefighter who shares fun and interesting content about his work. He often makes videos showing what it's like working 24-hour shifts and shares workout clips that show off his fitness.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Other stories about South African firefighters

Briefly News recently reported on a Cape Town firefighter who shared a moving video of himself preparing to battle the devastating fires raging through parts of Table Mountain National Park, and South Africans flooded the comments with prayers for his safety.

recently reported on a Cape Town firefighter who shared a moving video of himself preparing to battle the devastating fires raging through parts of Table Mountain National Park, and South Africans flooded the comments with prayers for his safety. A firefighter was filmed effortlessly performing impressive Russian push-ups at his workplace, and the video went viral, with many women jokingly claiming they had emergencies at their homes.

A woman revealed the payslip of a Transnet firefighter in a viral TikTok video, sparking interest among South Africans who are curious about career earnings in the fire service.

Source: Briefly News