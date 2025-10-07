Multi-award-winning musician Chymamusique previously shared a photo of one of the survivors from the car crash

The musician's latest post comes after he revealed who caused the car crash that claimed DJ Poizen's life back in August 2025

South Africans previously comforted the DJ after he shared a photo of himself learning to stand and walk

Talented DJ and music producer Chymamusique recently posted one of the survivors from the tragic car accident.

The Limpopo artist previously gave an update on his health from the hospital after losing his close friend, DJ Poizen.

Chymamusique recently made headlines when he shared that a truck driver is responsible for the car crash.

The musician shared a photo on his Instagram story on Tuesday, 7 October 2025, with 1 of the survivors from the car, and captioned the pic:

"On the passenger seat was my dawg. He fortunately was 1 of the 3 survivors. We pray for his total healing, too."

Chymamusique also previously shared an inspirational message on his X account after he was discharged from the hospital.

"Every situation in life is temporary. So, when life is good, make sure you enjoy and receive it fully," he wrote.

The music producer also shared that when life is not good, it will not last forever and better days are coming.

South Africans react to his message on social media

@Gali_M3323 wrote:

"Life is so crazy, you could be able-bodied today and tomorrow, not."

@Gift_Makweng replied:

"We miss you, man, @Chymamusique. Come back stronger than ever, Malome," (uncle).

@mwithbatman wrote:

"I'm sorry you're getting such ignorant and insensitive comments, man. Like everybody says, just block and ignore. These are just miserable people who don't deserve your attention. Ube right."

@ModumaelaP81028 said:

"@Chymamusique, my brother, what you cooked on that Oiled Machine is just too much. Please resist any requests for a remix."

@miss_chardonnay responded:

"I'm really sorry, hey. Get well soon, I can't wait to jam to your set when you hit Botswana 🔥."

@KibO_L commented:

"Moon boot tse two, you almost landed on a permanent car seat mos! Speedy recovery, boss. 🤙🏾."

@Roddy_Rodney wrote:

"@Chymamusique, surely u will share your testimony and up light those who don't believe in grace. Be healed and never loose the grace God has on you king."

@teffo_ME said:

"@Chymamusique, ke gona ge o tsogile so, (you are awake). I like your faith, faith does wonders in recovery even people who doctors have given them deadlines end up surprising doctors. All because of faith, o be sharp 🙏🙏," (Get well).

Chymamusique Bids Farewell to DJ Poizen

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that talented artist and music producer Chymamusique is mourning his friend, DJ Poizen, after their fatal car accident.

The DJ took to his Instagram account on Monday evening, 8 September 2025, to say goodbye to Poizen.

South Africans comforted Chymamusique after he shared that he was out of the ICU after several operations.

