South African actor SK Khoza was caught on camera after debuting his new look

The former The Queen star and his brother attended a wedding together, and fans couldn't help but notice his sudden change in appearance

His new look was met with both praise and criticism from the online community

SK Khoza’s new look sparked mixed reactions on social media. Image: skcoza

South African actor Sthembiso "SK" Khoza debuted his new look after going off the radar.

Famous for his role in The Queen, the beloved actor has been slowly returning to the public eye after allegedly falling on hard times. However, it seems all that is behind him.

In a new video posted by Musa Khawula on 6 October 2025, the actor and his brother, Abdul, are seen at a vibrant wedding ceremony wearing traditional Zulu attire.

SK can be spotted speaking to several people and taking pictures, flaunting his visibly slimmer frame, which could be credited to karate. Khoza is also an instructor and often teaches young school kids.

Actor SK Khoza debuted his slimmer look after going off the radar for months. Image: skcoza

Flooding the comments section, fans were shocked to see how much SK had changed. His new look was met with a blend of enthusiasm and scepticism from social media, debating what could have inspired the change.

See SK Khoza's new look in the video below:

How did social media react?

Online users are pleased with SK Khoza's new look, saying he appears happier and healthier. Read their comments below:

_officialMoss said:

"Happy to see @SKKhoza4 so happy and clean. He is doing great."

liso_mangi was relieved:

"I’m glad @SKKhoza4 is doing well. Hope to see him soon on our screens."

Oreokametsee wrote:

"Pictures are not doing any justice. In real life, he looks so good, yhoo. I saw him the other day, what a beautiful man."

KhanyisaWolf added:

"He looks good to me. Lean and in good shape."

Meanwhile, others expressed concern while wondering what led to his sudden change in appearance:

reaschwarz noted:

"He’s looking a little malnourished."

Ntombenhle124 was stunned:

"Wow!! He lost so much weight."

omhle_kuhle was shattered:

"I'm just sad watching him, I don't know why."

mandymatsinhe asked:

"Is he on Ozempic?"

Fans worried about SK Khoza's appearance, concerned that something may be troubling him. Image: skcoza

Others revisited his relationship with Gogo Maweni, speculating that it may have contributed to his challenges, although there is no evidence to support this.

Previously speaking on their past relationship, Maweni, who is also SK's baby mama, opened up about the actor not supporting their child.

FortuneNtokozo2 suggested:

"Perhaps he should go to that Gogo and ask for forgiveness; maybe he'll gain weight."

mnm_meya said:

"Gogo Maweni did a number on this one."

Briefly News reached out to SK for comment on the online speculation; however, he had not responded by the time of publishing.

SK Khoza questions Mzansi's love for him

In more SK Khoza updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the actor claiming that South Africans don't value him.

He vented about how Mzansi pretends to love him but is mainly focused on the negative aspects of his life.

His statements were met with varying opinions from the online community, where some sympathised with him, while others criticised him for wanting unconditional love from strangers.

