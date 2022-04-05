Gogo Maweni has topped social media trends after being accused of 'bewitching' SK Khoza into his recent unpredictable behaviour

According to one peep, the sangoma allegedly shares a child with the actor and had previously vowed to get back at the deadbeat father

The allegations spread like wildfire with Mzansi sharing their very mixed reactions to the reports

As videos of SK Khoza's wild behaviour continue to surface on social media, peeps seem all too eager to point the blame at the actor's former flame, Gogo Maweni.

Gogo Maweni has topped social media trends after being accused of 'bewitching' SK Khoza. Images: @skcoza/Instagram, @dr_maweni/Instagram

Maweni, who's a sangoma by profession, had her name top social media trends today after it was alleged she shared a child with the actor. Old Instagram posts have surfaced online and many peeps have now interpreted her words as a clear warning to her baby daddies.

Heading online, Twitter user @AdvoBarryRoux started the rumours by suggesting SK Khoza and Maweni's other baby daddy, Siyabonga Zulu were both fired from their jobs because of her bewitching.

"IF HER BABIES DON'T EAT, NO ONE WILL EAT!," he adds as he quotes her somewhat threatening post.

Social media users had very mixed reactions to the allegations. While some peeps felt it fair for the traditional healer to get back at the "deadbeat" fathers, others really did not get why Maweni was being blamed for their downfall.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Mellow_Xxi said:

"I honestly do not promote whatever you guys are saying Gogo Maweni did to SK. But there’s a part of me that fully understands, that raising a kid alone while the other parent is having the time of their life is definitely not it guys."

@lee_dacocktail said:

"If Gogo Maweni was a Christian, you were going to say it's karma or God is punishing the baby daddies. You guys really need education of what is African spirituality is, and you've clearly missed the mark."

"This thing of demonizing African Medicine ain't cool at all."

SK Khoza opens up about his viral meltdown video: "I've taken drug tests"

In related news, Briefly News earlier reported that SK Khoza has reportedly opened up about his viral meltdown video. The star has denied that he was under the influence of drugs at the time the clip was filmed.

In the trending clip, the former The Queen actor is seen hurling insults at an unidentified man and making strange sounds. He shared that he reacted the way he did because he was upset.

