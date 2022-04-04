Former The Queen star Sthembiso 'SK' Khoza charted Twitter trends on Monday, 4 April, following a disturbing video

South Africans flooded the microblogging site to share their concerns following the star's uncalled for behaviour

SK Khoza broke his silence on the matter by posting a cryptic message on his Instagram page; the post also left peeps concerned

SK Khoza's viral video raised concerns among Mzansi social media. The former The Queen star trended on Twitter following a viral video of the actor shouting insults at an unidentified man.

SK Khoza has broken his silence following his viral video.

Source: Instagram

Many suggested that the star was either depressed or under the influence of narcotics hence the uncalled for behaviour. Others suggested that he needed professional help due to the way he acted.

Khoza later took to his Instagram page to react to the disturbing video. ZAlebs reports that the talented actor wrote a cryptic message on his Instagram stories. He wrote:

"Maybe some of us were meant to live and be great another lifetime, and this one is just not for us."

SK Khoza's post following his disturbing video has fans concerned about his well being.

Source: Instagram

Khoza's cryptic message raised concerns among social media users who felt that the star may be thinking of hurting himself.

@Thobilee3 said:

"He is crying out for help from people who are close to him please check on Him."

@Natalie_riba_M added:

"Just saw this I hope it’s not what I think it is."

@Takatsolive commented:

"Let's be kind to SK Khoza, let's pray and protect him during these trying times. Whatever he is going through, a serious and more decisive intervention is required ASAP."

