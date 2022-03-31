Social media users were engaged in a heated debate about who is a better performer between Kelly Khumalo and Zonke Dikana

Many agreed that if both Zonke and Kelly had a show at the same time, they would definitely attend Zonke's concert

Some social media users, however, argued that although Zonke has a great voice, her songs are not as engaging as Kelly Khumalo's songs

Social media users were divided during a heated Twitter debate. It all started when a peep asked whose concert South Africans would attend if Zonke and Kelly Khumalo had shows at the same time.

Fans are arguing about who is a better singer and performer between Kelly Khumalo and Zonke. Image: @kellykhumaloza and @zonkemusic

Source: Instagram

Some felt that the question insulted the Uyandithanda hitmaker because her talent and voice are unmatched. Others also said they would attend Zonke's concert because they do not like Kelly's songs.

The Twitter debate, however, became heated when some peeps were of the view that although Zonke is a great singer, Kelly has more hit songs. Others said the Empini hitmaker is a better live performer and has an amazing stage presence.

@Phaks_MT said:

"Seriously though, compare Zonke to Erykah Baduh, Jill Scot, Angie Stone. I would even prefer Siphokazi than Kelly Khumalo."

@JollyHaute commented:

"I very much love Zonke, however, her songs aren't involving. She has like a continuation on her albums. Sings about heartbreak, love, then goes back to heartbreak abelesele etc. She's pure talent though, I love her. Kelly is very versatile and musicians should be that way."

@premium_xh added:

"Consider that Zonke writes and produces all of her music. Kelly does not. So it's easier for Kelly to have a more versatile sound because she works with different writers and producers. Zonke only has herself musically."

