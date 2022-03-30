Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane and his beautiful wife Tamia set tongues wagging with their saucy maternity photoshoot

The celebrity couple channelled Hollywood royalty Beyoncé and Jay-Z with photos that were posted on Tamia's Instagram page

Fans took to social media to react to the shoot, with many claiming that everything looked staged and Andile looked like he was forced to go

South African social media users are still convinced that Andile Mpisane was forced to marry his wife Tamia by his wealthy mother, Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize.

Many flooded Twitter to air their views on the couple's recent risqué maternity photoshoot. According to the peeps, the Beyoncé and Jay-Z inspired snaps look elegant at first glance, but they noticed that the Inkosi rapper looks uneasy upon further examination.

ZAlebs reports that social media users said that Andile did not seem to enjoy the shoot. In fact, he looked like he needed to be somewhere else.

The South African also shared the same sentiments reporting that peeps were not convinced on the authenticity of the shoot. They claimed that Tamia forced her doting hubby to do the shoot for clout.

Below are some of the hilarious reactions to the couple's maternity shoot.

@HeavyCurrent said:

"Ah, they trapped him at an early age. Should have enjoyed his mother's money while he's still alone, now he has the nonsense to deal with."

@Bheki_The_Great added:

"Andile always looks scared and nervous it’s like he is under some money ritual spell."

@nikkimanoah noted:

"Why does he look so sad it's a happy moment why so serious."

