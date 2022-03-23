It is celebrity pregnancy season, and the stars are pulling out all the stops for their little ones on the way

Former reality television star and model Blue Mbombo recently had a luxurious baby shower attended by her close family and friends

The star took to her social media pages to share the beautiful pictures; Mzansi showered her with love as she ventures into motherhood

Blue Mbombo gave fans a glimpse of her luxurious baby shower. The star went all out for her baby girl with a beautiful set-up that could easily pass for a wedding.

The event was befittingly decorated with pink and white decor. The mother-to-be looked stunning in a beautiful pink gown and designer sandals.

Blue, who was obviously filled with gratitude, revealed in one of the posts that she initially did not want to have a baby shower. She wrote:

"A magical day it was . Thank you friends and family for making this day extra special for me. I can’t believe I didn’t want to have a baby shower."

Mbombo's lavish baby shower was as luxurious as her gender reveal party. The model posted pictures from the function on her social media pages.

Fans have been taking notes on how to throw lavish parties from the mom-to-be. Many took to her comments section to show her some love as she enjoys her pregnancy journey.

@ayandathabethe_ wrote:

"Fit for a princess "

@Modie_Amy commented:

"Our Royal baby Congratulations Duchess Blue Baby."

@Mahlody_Hlako added:

"The most beautiful baby shower."

@PalesaPM_ said:

"Wow, this looks AMAZING!! ❤️ Congratulations once again, mommy."

