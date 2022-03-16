Amanda du-Pont has been living her absolute best life lately and her recent hair change is no exception

The starlet headed to her Instagram account to show off a stunning vibrant hair colour that pleasantly surprised Mzansi

Fans took to the comments section swooning over du-Pont's new look, with a few lover boys hilariously shooting their shots too

While Actress Amanda du-Pont has understandably had a turbulent few months, Mzansi has been overjoyed to see the local golden girl continue to find fun and positivity in her life.

Amanda du-Pont has been living her absolute best life lately and her recent hair change is no exception. Images: @amandadupont/Instagram

The starlet's been keeping fans in the loop with fabulous pics from her recent luxury trips to Thailand and Turkey but it's du-Pont's bold new hair colour that really has peeps talking. It seems the age-old saying, 'a woman who changes her hair is about to change her life', may just prove true for South Africa's favourite Swati babe.

Du-Pont's subtle hair change saw the actress opting for a pretty dark brown shade perfectly complimented by a few blonde lowlights. The starlet made sure her curly tresses were in tip-top shape for the viral social media post and had many fans envious of her beautiful natural hair.

The former Skeem Saam cast member rocked a bold red slip and classic black leather jacket to show off her new look.

Mzansi was definitely feeling the Insta-moment and took to the comments section to share their reactions. Naturally, there were a few thirsty fellas in the comments too:

adelinemogapi said:

"What a mane!"

sharz_dd said:

"You look very beautiful … but the no-makeup version of you is my favourite."

waynewillies14 said:

"Te pragtig vir woorde."

dalson.tema said:

"Good morning, my Crush."

mzwakhe_mazibuko hilariously wrote:

"You look like my baby mama."

"Special invite": Amanda Du Pont enjoys luxury trip to Thailand, pics are epic

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Amanda Du-Pont's travel content continues to be unmatched. The media personality is currently touring Thailand under an invitation from the Tourism Authority. The celeb has been sharing the most enviable content from the five-star holiday.

With the number of countries she has visited, Amanda Du-Pont could easily turn her social media accounts into travel blogs. The media personality is currently living her best life among the fauna and flora of Thailand.

Amanda has taken to Instagram to share snaps from the memorable trip. The celeb's holiday was specially curated for her by the Tourism Authority of Thailand to ensure that Du-Pont experiences the best that the island has to offer.

