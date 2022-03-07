Amanda Du-Pont is off in Thailand, living her best life as she shares some envious content from her luxurious trip to the island

The media personality shared that she received a special invitation from the Tourism Authority of Thailand to come to explore the gorgeous landscapes

This is a much-needed trip for Du-Pont after stressful past few months, dealing with legal issues regarding her abuse case against Jub Jub

Amanda Du-Pont's travel content continues to be unmatched. The media personality is currently touring Thailand under an invitation from the Tourism Authority. The celeb has been sharing the most enviable content from the five-star holiday.

Amanda Du-Pont is sharing some top-tier content as she holidays in Thailand. Image: @amandadupont

With the number of countries she has visited, Amanda Du-Pont could easily turn her social media accounts into travel blogs. The media personality is currently living her best life among the fauna and flora of Thailand.

Amanda has taken to Instagram to share snaps from the memorable trip. The celeb's holiday was specially curated for her by the Tourism Authority of Thailand to ensure that Du-Pont experiences the best that the island has to offer.

This holiday was a much-needed break for Amanda after spending the past few months dealing with Jub Jub. SowetanLIVE reported that the Moja Love presenter has since apologised for humiliating Du-Pont on Podcast and Chill with MacG.

Despite the apology, Amanda is reportedly continuing with legal action against the Uyajola 9/9 host.

Source: Briefly News