Viewers of The Republic are anxiously waiting for Sunday to come around so that they can watch another gripping episode of the drama series

MK was this Sunday's villain after infidelity got the best of him on his wife's birthday, leaving the lonesome damsel at home to celebrate alone

Fans of the drama series took to social media to react to the epic confrontation as their hearts went out to Nandi

The second season of The Republic has come back with some chair gripping drama. This Sunday's episode left viewers wishing for a few extra minutes to see how the story unfolds. MK has earned a reputation, while Nandi bears nothing but viewers' sympathy.

‘The Republic’ viewers are reacting to the gripping drama from the latest episode. Image: @bonniembuli and @bongilemanstai

Source: Instagram

Social media users have banned together to chat about the latest episode of The Republic. Viewers of the show were left salivating for more after the drama spiralled.

Twitter was flooded with MK slander after he cheated on his wife on her birthday. Fans of the show were in disbelief of his blatant disrespect.

@MonyakeTheresia said:

"It’s the consistency of this show for me. The storyline doesn’t even drag. Every episode is so impactful."

@Jabu_MacDonald wrote:

"Nandi is right about Mk fucking everything that moves and everyone in the parliament."

@MsMasasa said:

"That’s right because they have money they can never be called to account for their behaviour or violence! MK is a full-blown narcissist."

@Diki_Mochhhhhh tweeted:

"is the realest story ever. Most of the things happening in the story is exactly what’s happening in our country."

TVSA reports that season two of The Republic is prepared to take viewers on a rollercoaster of emotions filled drama at every single turn.

“People are dying”: The Republic Mzansi trends as SA discusses Mama G’s shopping spree

Briefly News reported that Mama G was trending on social media following the latest episode of The Republic Mzansi. Mama G went on a spending spree after she bagged a government tender through corruption.

Instead of supplying insulin to a local hospital, she went and bought herself a brand new whip and luxurious outfits. The viewers of the show have been discussing her since the show aired on Sunday night, 20 February.

Taking to Twitter, some peeps shared that Mama G, a role played by Thembi Nyandeni, is their fave in the show while others said her role depicts what's currently happening in the country's government.

