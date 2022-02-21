The Republic Mzansi 's viewers are discussing Mama G after she went on a shopping spree after bagging a tender instead of supplying insulin to a local hospital

Mama G, a character portrayed by veteran actress Thembi Nyandeni, won a government tender and blessed herself with a new car and clothes instead of doing her job

The viewers of the show are discussing how Mama G is exactly like some of the current Cabinet Ministers in Mzansi after people died while she was out shopping

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mama G is trending on social media following the latest episode of The Republic Mzansi. Mama G went on a spending spree after she bagged a government tender through corruption.

Thembi Nyandeni plays the role of Mama G in 'The Republic Mzansi'. Image: @therealmkabayi

Source: Instagram

Instead of supplying insulin to a local hospital, she went and bought herself a brand new whip and luxurious outfits. The viewers of the show have been discussing her since the show aired on Sunday night, 20 February.

Taking to Twitter, some peeps shared that Mama G, a role played by Thembi Nyandeni, is their fave in the show while others said her role depicts what's currently happening in the country's government.

@PrinceNashM said:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"People are dying because of Mama G's incompetence while she is out here on a spending spree."

@Mankoana_M wrote:

"Bathong Mama G is buying buying cars and Vesarce when people are dying? Lmao, definitely what is happening in Southy!"

@spadonapster commented:

"Mama G's storyline is all funny and that until a loss like like Sizwe’s hit home. The incompetence of the government."

@tbose1623 wrote:

"Mama G is such a mood."

@dima_onzima said:

"Instead of Mama G doing the job that she demanded, that she got via corruption, she went shopping for a new car."

@zyntle added:

"Mama G got the tender and didn't deliver insulin. Minister Radebe is really twisting the knife on Sizwe."

Selfish Azwindini dragged for cheating on Susan

In other TV news, Briefly News recently reported that Azwindini has been slammed for cheating on his wife of many years. The viewers of Muvhango have taken to social media to react to the latest episode of the SABC 2 telenovela.

The fans of the soapie dragged Azwindini, a role played by Gabriel Temudzani, for not caring about how his wife Susan, real name Maumela Mahuwa, feels about his latest mjolo stunt. Peeps took to Twitter and accused Azwindini of being a selfish hubby.

@Mrs_Mamadi wrote:

"Azwindini will always put himself first. He doesn't care about Susan's loyalty to him, he is loyal to himself."

Source: Briefly News