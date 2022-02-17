“The Writers Hate Susan”: Mzansi Unimpressed With Latest ‘Muvhango’ Storyline

The viewers of Muvhango are not happy with the telenovela's current storyline and even claimed the writers of the show don't like Susan

Susan, a character played by Maumela Mahuwa, has been through the most as her hubby Azwindini is cheating on her and she got caught carrying muthi

The fans of the SABC 2 soapie took to social media to tell the writers to take it easy on their favourite character and also give Susan a happy storyline

The viewers of Muvhango are not happy with the writers of the SABC 2 soapie. The fans took to social media to react to the telenovela's latest episode.

Maumela Mahuwa plays the role of Susan in Muvhango. Image: @iammaumela

Source: Instagram

The majority of them agreed that the writers of the show don't like Susan. They shared that Azwindini's wife has been through the most since the show started and has never been happy in her life.

In the latest episode, Susan, a role played by Maumela Mahuwa, got caught red-handed with muthi. Her hubby is cheating on her and she's doing everything to win him back.

The viewers took to Twitter to slam the writers for dragging the storyline for too long and shared that Susan also deserves some happiness.

@Taylor32418594 wrote:

"I'm legit annoyed by this Susan storyline. Susan nearly got burned by the community a few years back because of Papa Azwi, got kicked out, she risked her life by falling pregnant for papa Azwi... ka mo ke bo pfuluwani, sundane, vele, mpho, slay queen now ke bo gugu yoh!!"

@ndou_patience said:

"Muvhango writers, they're boring. After so many years, Susan also deserves to be happy."

@QueenK_745 commented:

"Storyline sa Susan and Azwindine is soo boring."

@Phatasstoya said:

"So y’all just couldn’t allow Susan to own the house before getting caught? I hate Muvhango writers. Y’all hate Susan so much. The woman has been through the most in Azwindini’s hands."

@Sammy01_sa added:

"The writers of Muvhango never loved Susan, shame."

Selfish Azwindini dragged for cheating on Susan

In related news, Briefly News reported that Azwindini has been slammed for cheating on his wife of many years. The viewers of Muvhango have taken to social media to react to the latest episode of the SABC 2 telenovela.

The fans of the soapie dragged Azwindini, a role played by Gabriel Temudzani, for not caring about how his wife Susan, real name Maumela Mahuwa, feels about his latest mjolo stunt. Peeps took to Twitter and accused Azwindini of being a selfish hubby.

@Mrs_Mamadi wrote:

"Azwindini will always put himself first. He doesn't care about Susan's loyalty to him, he is loyal to himself."

Source: Briefly News