The recent episode of Date My Family left social media users divided as they shared their thoughts on the show's contestants

One contestant who was on a quest to find love had some peeps shocked when he revealed that he does not drink or smoke

Sabelo's date was shocked rather than pleased with the revelation, and she started making fun of Sabelo

Date My Family contestant Sabelo left Mzansi Twitter with mixed reactions after sharing with his potential date that he prefers drinking coffee to alcohol.

‘Date My Family’ contestant Sabelo failed to impress Mzansi ladies with his clean lifestyle. Many thought he is boring. Image: @BasnaarMthombe1/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The TV show charted social media trends after Sabelo revealed that he does not drink or smoke. However, his potential date found him boring because he does not like going to the groove.

Peeps flooded social media to share their views on the episode. Many thought that a man of sober habits like Sabelo was every woman's dream, while others said he is not fun to be with.

@Tsigwili said:

"Sabelo is probably one of those shy guys, he wrote to the show to get out of his comfort zone, good for him. He must never change for anyone, there is someone out there for him."

@Thandiile_Swae added:

"Sabelo doesn’t want his woman to go clubbing to keep her safe from club predators and weirdo Bolt drivers, etc. It’s his way of keeping SA women safe. I applaud it."

@Pakiso13069087 wrote:

"#DateMyFamily These ladies look older than Sabelo yet they are young...yeer alcohol, other women's husbands and hubby killed ma 2000.....ho fedile ka bona."

