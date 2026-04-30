Skeem Saam viewers can't get enough of Amandla, played by fan-favourite actor Nhlanhla Kunene

Kunene's character joined the Turfloop community in search of Mr Xulu Pavaroti, played by Malibongwe Ndwaba

Fans of the show took to social media this week to praise the former Adulting and Justice Served actor

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'Skeem Saam' fans respond to Nhlanhla Kunene's role as Amandla. Images: NhlanhlaKunene and Showmaxonline

Source: Instagram

Actor Nhlanhla Kunene trended on social media this week for his portrayal of Amandla in the educational soapie Skeem Saam.

Kunene stars opposite popular actor Malibongwe Ndwaba, who played the characters of Meneer Xulu and Shongwe on the show.

Social media user @thembelihle shared on her X account on Wednesday, 29 April 2026, that Kunene's character should be kept on the show.

"Can #SkeemSaam make a plan and keep this character a little bit longer? I like him," wrote the fan.

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Skeem Saam fans praise Kunene's role

@GHlamalane said:

"Lapho, the Limpopo gang is angry that Skeem Saam is introducing lots of Zulu guys, but we can see that they are nailing it."

@bebe_caykes responded:

"No. There are enough BaPedi and Venda actors who can do the job. Seputla Sebogodi deserves a gig."

@wakapalesaa replied:

"Yes, please. He must stay longer. @SkeemSaam3, he's killing his role."

@Walters_Mokone commented:

"They are putting too many Zulus. Skeem Saam should be Pedi dominating characters, I never saw Sepedi-speaking actor/actress on Uzalo."

@CliffordChuene said:

"Fair, but I don’t think it will ever Skeem Saam lose that touch that it’s a Pedi show. Just that featuring other actors makes it more interesting and accommodating, especially favourites like Tsiki Tsiki, and let’s be honest, that Xulu character is eating his part in Turfloop."

@bodibadi_m reacted:

"Same! He’s playing it so well."

@TheX_Barbie said:

"I love him so much."

@MulaudziTakala9 commented:

"Yeah. I like him for Sithoko or Carol."

@CandyMarem84536 replied:

"He is, and a villain doesn't need to be loud to be feared; his posture and every move he makes mean something."

@constantly_tj wrote:

"I’m liking this storyline so much because there is a lot involved here."

@m_koben responded:

"They know how to drag an nonexistent storyline and kill someone's creative talent."

@Not_Ordinary1 said:

"His acting skills are top-notch."

@GHlamalane reacted:

"Mapedi bare (are saying) Skeem Saam is losing touch with the Minister because of Matsulu. Mara yena le Shonge can act haii suka man."

@BuhlehZm replied:

"Because I can see that he won't be here for long."

@CliffordChuene wrote:

"Skeem Saam writers are cooking nicely, and this guy is just a great actor."

@Mr_Dark_Choc said:

"The brother is killing that character."

'Skeem Saam' fans praise Nhlanhla Kunene's character Amandla. Image: GettyImages

Source: Instagram

Actor Nhlanhla Kunene pens a sweet message to Adulting co-star Nandi Nyembe: "It's been 4 months"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular South African actor Nhlanhla Kunene remembered his Adulting co-star Nandi Nyembe.

Nyembe played the character of MaGetty on the award-winning Showmax series, while Kunene played her grandson.

South Africans and fans of the late actress commented on Kunene's post on social media.

Source: Briefly News