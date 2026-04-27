

Fan-favourite media personality and actor Lawrence Maleka has responded to reports that he's bleached his skin

Maleka trended on social media over the weekend when he co-hosted the Metro FM Awards

South Africans on social media responded to Maleka's comments about his skin

Lawrence Maleka comments on rumours he's bleaching his skin. Images: LawrenceMaleka

Source: Instagram

Former The River and Isiphetho actor Lawrence Maleka, who hosted the Metro FM Awards over the weekend, has responded to rumours he's bleached his skin.

The former Friends of Amstel Challenge trended on social media when his skin appeared lighter at the awards ceremony.

Celebrity blog Maphepha Ndaba shared on its Instagram account on Monday, 27 April 2026, that Maleka denies rumours that he's bleaching his skin.

"However, he shocked many with his uneven skin tone, with many wondering what could have happened to his once beautiful chocolate skin tone. These fans on X. ⬇️ Mina besengithi uya creamer or yiphuza face. Can you show your face without makeup?" asked the blog.

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"Lawrence, reply to fans: ⬇️ "You think I would tamper with the melanin, nectar from the Gods passed on from MmeMaleka and NtateMaleka?!"

South Africans comment on Maleka's reaction

Ofentses said:

"Ke make up I was complaining gore ba mo tlopetse."

Sandile27442 reacted:

"The make-up artist was his ex🤞🏽."

Singom wrote:

"South Africans, the way we are too quick 😒 to judge 👨‍⚖️ 🤔 😒."

Content creator Innomorolong__ responded:

"Lol, your captions bathong admomo 😂😂."

Moo_tlaa reacted:

"But we all saw gore it’s makeup guys 🙌."

Ms_obamokone wrote:

"Make-up artist did him dirty, shame."

Pontso_mashile replied:

"Maybe ke phafuu," (powder).

_Samkebuthelezi wrote:

"Niphaphe too much."

Bontlelioness said:

"It's make up."

__Kgomotso_montshiwa replied:

"Lena la tena, this is obviously make-up. Why is it that people are always looking for trouble, instead of congratulating the man, they go out of line🙄🙄🙄 haters🙄."

Zondela_zozi_nathi responded:

"It looks like he's bleaching."

The TV personality also denied bleaching rumours on his X account on Monday, 27 April 2026.

Wealth_papi said:

"But even if he chose to bleach, why is it our business?"

Beyhumble._ wrote:

"Ereng contouring Maleka 😂?"

Kisto_g responded:

"It's the lights and makeup 😂😂😂."

The_melaninartlady reacted:

"I didn’t know that it was even up for discussion…the bleaching."

Myfionamuk replied:

"He is not bleaching. If you follow him, and when he gets to be posted on the work things, he has not changed."

N.mothabela wrote:

"🤣😂🤣😂 He is so light. Or maybe he is pregnant."

Gloria_baloyi23 asked:

"Why are people so obsessed with someone bleaching? Who cares😩😂."

Ms_m.nzama responded:

"O kare o butswitse(ripe)😖…😂😂😂."

Mrs_kabelo_k said:

"Shame, make-up artist wetsang mara," (what is the make up artist doing?)

Lawrence Maleka reacts to reports he's bleached his skin. Images: LawrenceMaleka

Source: Instagram

Actor Lawrence Maleka rubs shoulders with Tom Cruise in London, SA gushes over photo

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that multi-award-winning actor Lawrence Maleka was spotted at the premiere of Mission: Impossible 8 with US actor Tom Cruise.

The former Big Brother Mzansi TV host shared pictures of himself with the Hollywood star in London, United Kingdom.

Fans of the South African actor and TV presenter took to his timeline to gush over his photos with the Hollywood producer and actor.

Source: Briefly News