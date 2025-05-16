Lawrence Maleka has been confirmed as the host of Season 2 of the eTV game show Friends of Amstel: The Challenge

Producers of the show confirmed musicians who will be taking on four friends in a clash of wits, bonds, and beats

Lawrence Maleka gave a sneak peek into what viewers can expect on Friends of Amstel: The Challenge Season 2

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Lawrence Maleka has been announced as the host of 'Friends of Amstel: The Challenge' Season 2. Image: sirlawrencemaleka

Source: Instagram

Lawrence Maleka is returning as the host of Season 2 of Friends of Amstel: The Challenge, which will premiere on eTV on 14 June 2025.

Friends of Amstel: The Challenge confirms musical contestants

The show's producers promise viewers new games and an exciting lineup of celebrity contestants. Season 2 of Friends of Amstel: The Challenge will see four friends going up against talented musicians Nasty C, Khuli Chana, DJ Tira, reigning Metro FM Awards Artist of the Year Makhadzi, MaWhoo, and Mr JazziQ, and their crews.

The former Big Brother Mzansi host isn’t the only one making a return to the Amstel Arena. Fan-favourite DJ LKG –the Mother of the Beats is returning in Season 2, while Lamiez Holworthy will join the show as a new resident DJ.

In each episode, a musician and their three friends (Defenders) take on a consumer and their three friends (Challengers) in a series of friendship and music-based challenges. Winners will walk away with up to R60,000 in cash, an exclusive VIP experience at a Friends of Amstel event and the ultimate bragging rights of being the best Friends of Amstel.

Maleka shares Friends of Amstel: The Challenge Season 2 sneak peek

Speaking after being confirmed as the host of Season 2 of Friends of Amstel: The Challenge, Lawrence Maleka gave viewers a sneak peek of what they can expect.

He said he was excited to return as host for Season 2, which he said will be unpredictable, energetic and bold.

Maleka said Season 2 is bigger in terms of games, guests, as well as twists and turns. He added that the new season is a must-see for fans.

Lawrence Maleka has been confirmed as 'Friends of Amstel: The Challenge' Season 2 host. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Zee Nxumalo shines on Friends of Amstel: The Challenge

In 2024, songstress Zee Nxumalo shone on Friends of Amstel: The Challenge.

The Ngisakuthanda singer shared about her experience on the show. She said that she enjoyed herself, and it was such a great experience that she wished to take part in again.

Sjava was among the musicians who competed on Season 1 of the Friends of Amstel: The Challenge. He shared his experience, saying:

"I really had a good time you know especially that I had an opportunity to be a part of this show along with my hometown friends."

Lawrence Maleka poses with Tom Cruise

Meanwhile, Lawrence Maleka is more than just a South African star. The former The River actor is now rubbing shoulders with Hollywood's finest.

Briefly News reported that Lawrence Maleka posed for pictures at the Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning premiere with US actor Tom Cruise.

The Lobola Man actor shared pictures of himself with the Hollywood star in London, United Kingdom.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News