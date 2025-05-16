Multi-award-winning actor Lawrence Maleka was recently spotted at the premiere of Mission: Impossible 8 with US actor Tom Cruise

The former Big Brother Mzansi TV host shared pictures of himself with the Hollywood star in London, United Kingdom

Fans of the South African actor and TV presenter took to his timeline to gush over his photos with the Hollywood producer and actor

Us actor Tom Cruise rubs shoulders with Lawrence Maleka in London. Images: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Former The River actor Lawrence Maleka recently rubbed shoulders with US actor and TV producer Tom Cruise at the UK premiere of Mission: Impossible.

Maleka revealed on his social media account that he and the Mission Impossible 8-star Tom Cruise met on the red carpet of the film in London on Friday, 16 May.

The former Lobola Man star shared photos of himself with the American actor on Friday, 16 May, on his Instagram account.

"Had to be there for Ethan Hunt’s final mission," said Maleka.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africans respond to Maleka's Instagram post

bridgettemakhela_ replied:

"This is so dope Lawrence!"

umazululoves wrote:

"You’re exactly where you belong."

mnqobi___tsabedze___ said:

"Speak about weight! Thats Lawrence Maleka! A heavy brand you are!"

Kaya 989 radio personality @sizwedhlomo said:

"Mission made possible."

bigskysa replied:

"Frame 3. I can hear the English coming out of your nose. Epic my dawg. Mission Possible."

Former The Queen actor @siphesihlevazi wrote:

"You just keep stepping up brother."

cornelia8217 reacted:

"Correct just don’t be Zolani to him please be Lawrence ok. Nice one."

Former The River actor @officialhlomladandala said:

"That’s one for the ages. Congratulations, guy."

Tom Cruise spotted in Mzansi

The talented actor Tom Cruise was spotted in Mzansi back in 2022 when he was filming the 8th Mission: Impossible movie.

According to various media reports, Cruise, visited locations like Killarney Country Club and Qambathi Mountain Lodge during his stay.

TravelSpender reports that the Hollywood star also shot Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part Two in Hoedspruit, Limpopo province, South Africa.

@Real_Precious_M reacted to the photos and said:

"I think this shows why we are the friendliest country in the world, even Tom Cruise knows."

@KANI_ELDER said:

"How I wish that Elon Musk and his friends especially those who spread disinformation about South Africa could hear this. Bravo Tom."

@Dbanj25 replied:

"I am sure Elon Musk and Trump are furious where they are. Plus, akere they are busy ka propaganda."

@nsbusiso800 wrote:

"A good reminder I needed to hear once again of the greatness of our nation."

@LorenArries replied:

"Wow. Inspiring. Thank you for sharing. In spite of multiple crises and challenges our people shine. Grateful to Tom Cruise for illuminating and reminding us of who we are."

Actor Lawrence Maleka rubs shoulders with US producer Tom Cruise. Images: Lawrence Maleka.

Source: Instagram

Lawrence Maleka returns to acting, bags Netflix Gig: “This man comes through every single time”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in June 2024 that actor and TV presenter Lawrence Maleka made his return to acting as he recently bagged a gig on Netflix.

Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald shared on Twitter (X) that the actor bagged a role in an upcoming romantic comedy movie.

Many netizens were happy that Lawrence Maleka would be making his return to acting.

Source: Briefly News