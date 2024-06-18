Actor and TV presenter Lawrence Maleka makes his return to acting as he recently bagged a gig on Netflix

Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald shared on Twitter (X) that the actor bagged a role in an upcoming romantic comedy movie

Many netizens were happy that Lawrence Maleka will be making his return to acting

Lawrence Maleka bagged a Netflix acting gig. Image: @sirlawrencemaleka

Source: Instagram

South African TV personality Lawrence Maleka has again made headlines on social media.

Lawrence Maleka makes his return to the acting space

Former The River actor became a hot topic online after rumours swirled about him being in a romantic relationship with Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala.

The TV presenter and actor is said to be returning to the acting space, and he has bagged a Netflix acting gig on an upcoming romantic comedy movie starring fellow star Kwanele Mthethwa.

The news about Maleka's return to showbiz was shared by the entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald on his Twitter (X) page, who wrote:

"Lawrence Maleka is making a return to acting in a new romantic comedy movie, starring alongside Kwanele Mthethwa. #LobolaMan premieres 12 July 2024 on Netflix."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Lawrence returning to acting

Shortly after the news about Lawrence's returning to acting was shared on social media, many netizens reacted. See some of the responses below:

@kgotsohopelekau commented:

"Love this! Kwanele is so beautiful and she can ACT."

@ModestyUbuhle responded:

"Congratulations to Mr Maleka."

@OnlyOneMellie said:

"Listen, this man comes through every single time. Absolutely love his versatility. Such talent and hard work."

@AdorableHot wrote:

"We have missed him."

@dineo_mashao1 tweeted:

"Mr Maleka on Netflix."

@zintlestan1 commented:

"Finally he is back."

