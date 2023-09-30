Media personality Lawrence Maleka spoke about his commitment to maintaining excellence in his career during a radio interview

The former The River actor highlighted his many talents that have given him success and longevity in the game

Lawrence shed light on winning several awards and his ability to connect with his Mzansi audience

Lawrence Maleka has opened up about his thriving career during a recent interview on Metro FM.

The accomplished actor and TV presenter was questioned about whether he had reached the career success he had envisioned for himself.

Lawrence Maleka's work ethic

He responded by highlighting his strong work ethic, describing himself as a workaholic who excels in his field.

"It's consistent work, I'm a workaholic. You can beat me at everything else, but not the work. As a human being, I'm flawed, but not when it comes to my craft. There's absolutely nothing I don't know about TV, radio, or even music. When it comes to the domain that is entertainment, I double dare you take me on."

Lawrence confidently said that his talent spanned various aspects of the entertainment industry, including television, radio, and music.

Reflecting on his two DStv MVC Awards (Favourite Television Presenter and Ultimate DStv Viewers' Choice) last year, Lawrence said it's because of his connection with SA TV watchers, reported TimesLIVE.

Lawrence's approach to success

The actor credited his success to his unwavering commitment to his craft and the results it produced.

Lawrence stressed that he had always prioritised his work over self-promotion, allowing the quality of his efforts to speak for themselves.

