Following the long weekend drama, musician Ringo Madlingozi said he won't perform at the DStv Delicious Festival ever again

Ringo also mentioned that he is awaiting them to speak and explain to him why they made him feel small

DStv Delicious Festival Media Director Funeka Peppeta shared with Briefly News that they are investigating the matter

Ringo Madlingozi demands an explanation from DStv Delicious Festival for making him feel small. Image: @ringomadlingozi

Source: Instagram

Over the weekend, Ringo Madlingozi graced the long-awaited DStv Delicious Festival stage to rock with his most loyal fans, but that took a wrong turn following his dramatic exit from the stage. More drama has unfolded regarding this saga.

Ringo says he won't perform at DStv Delicious Festival again

Earlier this week, Ringo Madlingozi found himself at the centre of controversy following his dramatic scene that took place on Sunday, 24 September 2023, at the DStv Delicious Festival.

The musician was captured on camera swearing while storming off the stage during his performance.

After all that drama, Ringo apologised to his fans for his childish behaviour and explained that the organisers treated him badly.

Now, with more drama arising, according to Zikhona Tshona, a journalist, the star announced during an interview on Radio2000 that he will never perform on the DStv Delicious Festival stage until they come forward and explain themselves.

She also mentioned that Ringo said he was only given 38 minutes while their initial agreement was an hour.

Zikhona tweeted:

"Ringo Madlingozi states that he had initially agreed to a one-hour performance, but he and his musical director invested time in crafting an hour-long show. However, he claims that he was ultimately allotted only 38 minutes to perform.

"Madlingozi asserts that the organisers display a lack of regard for South Africa. He insists that he will not return to the festival until the organisers engage with him, providing a rationale for their actions that left him and his team feeling insignificant."

Check out the post :

Responding to the matter, DStv Delicious Festival Media Director Funeka Peppeta shared with Briefly News that they are currently looking into the singer's allegations of being treated unfairly.

"We are presently investigating the allegations. Our commitment is to treat all artists with the highest level of respect and professionalism. After a decade of Delicious, we can confidently assert that we have provided substantial support to a greater number of South African talents than most in the industry," she said.

Fans share their opinions regarding the matter

Shortly after the star trended on social media, netizens went online and shared their opinions regarding Ringo Madlingozi's DStv Delicious saga. Check out the comments below:

@NokhalaJiyane said:

"Whatever happens on the ground is always from high up, they always know what is being provided to local artists and what is not, type of dressing room, dry stage with low sound then they up the sound when their favorite internationals take the stage."

@Linsam12 wrote:

"They should also investigate the blaring music that could be heard kilometres away."

@Bells85M replied:

"This fool must not bring EFF tendencies. They must not book him again."

@SiphoEuphred said:

"But should have performed as ask, it was not a rally."

@Mantakana wrote:

"The disrespect!"

@Siphiwo89026382 responded:

"Bayamnyela bamenza imbiza."

@Iamlimani replied:

"Bamqhela kakbi kodwa."

@SimiloSilwana wrote:

"What would have happened if he stuck to his 1 hour set?"

