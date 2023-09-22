Rapper Mthembeni "Emtee the Hustla" Ndevu has an undebatable love for cars, from luxury whips to reliable classics

Although he is a Mercedes-Benz lover, even rumoured to have its logo tattooed on his back, the Pearl Thusi star will photograph with any hot ride

Manando has been involved in several accidents, which became part of the reasons that he lost some of his cool rides

Emtee the Hustla always shows off beautiful cars on his social media platforms. Images: EMTee Da Hustler/Facebook, @emteethehusla/Instagram

Here is a list Briefly News has compiled showcasing five of the whips, from comfort to luxury and durability, that he has made waves posing with:

1. Mercedes-Benz Sport Utility

List of Emtee the Hustla's flashy cars. Image: EMTee Da Hustler

In 2016, the rapper bought a white Mercedes-Benz A class when he broke into the music industry, celebrating success with his first album.

A year later, he flaunted an AMG Sport Utility SUV for his second album, allegedly costing him R969 600.00 at the time, after he trended for leaking his private parts on social media. He took to Facebook his success and said:

"2nd album, 2nd car, every time they try putting me down. y'all keep pulling me up. Thank God for the blessings."

Check out the post below:

The cars were repossessed when he left Ambitious Entertainment.

2. Mercedes-Benz AMG A45

The rapper also boasted an AMG A45 2020 model single tublo engine that he reportedly bought for about R800k. Mamzansi reported he updated the whip with an AMG-tuned four-cylinder engine that cranks out 382 horsepower.

He took this sleek ride on Instagram in this post where he said:

"Bangene ntwana ungakhathali."

3. Toyota Corolla

The We Up hitmaker's first car was the reliable Toyota Yaris, which once gave him problems and left him stranded.

The Jozigist reported that the star allegedly had to walk more than 8 km with a petrol container after he was stuck on the M1 highway. He was returning from the University of Limpopo's Turfloop campus Fresher's Ball.

Paying homage to the Japanese brand, he posted this picture to announce his partnership with clothing brand The North Face:

4. Toyota Tazz

The star recently visited the south of Johannesburg and posed with this sleek black ride, another offering by Toyota.

He captioned the three pictures of the Tazz:

"I’m so hood."

5. Porsche Turbo S Panamera

Manando recently posted in this 2012 Porsche Turbo S Panamera, which excited his fans. He said:

"One day I’ll be the mayor of Johannesburg."

Check out this cool ride in the post below:

