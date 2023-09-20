DJ Sbu is celebrating an additional member to his family as he is now a proud owner of a not-so-new car

He took to his timeline to show off his downgrade with a Nissan NP200, applauding himself for his new asset

His online followers were impressed with his buy, hailing his financial wisdom and humility

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

DJ Sbu has unveiled his new ride, a Nissan NP200, much to the shock of his followers. Images: @djsbulive

Source: Instagram

Although many may not see it yet, entrepreneur extraordinaire DJ Sbu is aggressively chasing financial security and freedom. One of his choices was downgrading his ride.

DJ Sbu shows off his new Nissan

The proud owner of the MoFaya energy drink empire took to his social media accounts to announce the arrival of his new car. This is what he said on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"MONNA KE VAN #NP200"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Sesotho phrase is translated as 'a man's worth is measured by a van'.

Check out his new car in the post below:

Social media reacts to DJ Sbu's new car

His online followers congratulated the award-winning DJ, who was once known for his fancy lifestyle and expensive taste in cars, for his financial wisdom, while others thought he was down and out:

@mr_nthaba complimented:

"Humble millionaire."

@t_junction1 congratulated:

"O rekile van? Congratulations!"

@MrTopDollarAuto saw his vision:

"Van keya pusha job grootman can't go hungry when you have a van."

@brackadash asked:

"Hau kanti what happened? Iba serious Sbu hau."

@letsekastambo had a flashback:

"Yoooh I remember those YFM days where you used to brag about not repeating underwear, o re you have thousands of them, you wear it once 365 days and wear a new one e everyday, bona now le GD6 ya pala."

@Godfrey47596946 had a proposal:

"Bought bricks and sand from Cash Build, as'khulume."

@mabitsel predicted:

"Yoh! Another donation loading..."

@lehoaila cautioned him:

"Ba re this van is on the hijackers list."

@Olerato_Tsa said:

"At least you have a automobile, some of us are still dreaming of owning a young tazz."

@SamaniZA1 commented:

"Let us experience how to drive a Hammer H3 with Mag wheels for now... We will drive that Van when we reach that stage you at."

Jessica Nkosi and Thabsie flaunt their Volvos

In a related Briefly News story, gorgeous celebrities Thabsie and Jessica drag-raced their Volvos in an exhilarating video.

The two beauties impressed social media with their excellent driving skills on Women's Day. The former Isibaya star's car stole the show with its cute colour.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News