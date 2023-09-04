DJ Sbu recently told people that they should buy land instead of purchasing luxury items

The former radio host has been advising his fans and followers every chance he gets

Social media users reacted to the tweet and agreed with the former radio host

DJ Sbu encouraged his followers to stop buying luxury items and instead buy themselves land. Image: @djsbulive

DJ Sbu is known for giving his followers and fans insightful advice. The former radio host recently said people should buy land instead of luxury items.

DJ Sbu encourages people to buy land

Entrepreneur DJ Sbu shared a tweet and shed light on land and luxury items.

DJ Sbu advised people to buy land instead of luxury brands such as Gucci and Ferrari.

The DJ wrote:

"The Goal isn't Gucci Bags & Ferraris. It's Hectares & Hectares of Land."

See the tweet below:

The former radio host has been giving his followers advice every chance he gets.

Netizens react to DJ Sbu's advice

Social media users reacted to the MoFaya owner's advice, with most of them agreeing:

@Techronic01 wrote:

"Like @SizweDhlomo I have never seen him in Gucci."

@DonaldMakhasane said:

"On point my good sir."

@Motau_11 said:

"Grootman. The young ones must learn from you."

@KMutisi wrote:

"We need this kind of education in our schools."

@KatekaniNamane said:

"Agree."

@Jawawa95 said:

"That's a goal."

@Jordsnax wrote:

"Yes please."

@ZizinjaAbelungu wrote:

"We are not going to buy any stolen land from land thieves. When the EFF comes into power, we are going to expropiate land without compensation so that our people can have access to the land."

@Gogomfanaka1 wrote:

"Inspired. I'm only 25. Trying to figure it all out."

@Samora43217580 wrote:

"But it’s very hard to get that land bhuti, even CIC, and the EFF are still fighting those hectares of land in RSA!"

@Gere_isaiah said:

"Absolutely."

