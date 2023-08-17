Musician Sjava has poked fun at how DJ Sbu resembles Mzekezeke, pointing out that they even speak alike

DJ Sbu was showing off his dreadlocks in an effort to encourage people with the hairstyle to be proud of their crowns

Dreadlocks have been trending online after a video of a 13-year-old girl was shoved out of the classroom, so Briefly News contacted a hair specialist to explain the significance of them

Sjava might have just solved the endless debate on whether DJ Sbu is Mzekezeke or not.

Sjava reckons that DJ Sbu spent a lot of time with Mzekezeke, and that he even speaks like him. Image: @djsbulive, @sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

Sjava pokes fun at how DJ Sbu speaks like Mzekezeke

The musos latest observation had the internet rolling on the floor with laughter as he pointed out something many have overlooked.

DJ Sbu was showing off his dreadlocks in a short Twitter video clip. He encouraged people with the hairstyle to be proud of their crowns.

Sjava noticed that DJ Sbu said the same thing three times in the beginning.

"I see dreadlocks are trending today."

Commenting on the video, @Sjava_atm said Mzekezeke was famous for saying the same thing three times.

"My brother, you spent too much time with Mzekezeke. He loved saying the same thing three times."

DJ Sbu speaks on loving and embracing one's crown following the heated debate on dreadlocks

In the viral video, DJ Sbu shows off his dreadlocks which he has spent some years growing. He noted that the hairstyle is trending for all the wrong reasons, so he reminded people to embrace their crowns.

"I see dreadlocks are trending today. I don't have any opinions, I don't have much to say except, enjoy your crown, embrace your crown love your crown."

Briefly News spoke to Lazaros Sumbane, a hairstylist from Pro Love, who explained the significance of dreadlocks which goes as far as being spiritual.

"Dreadlocks are part of our African practices. It started in Ethiopia, where the Ethiopians used their hair as a way to connect with their God and their ancestors. Because they could not use chemicals on their hair, the hair strands started to lock, and with the help of their natural oils in their African hair, the dreadlocks formed."

This practice spread far and wide in Africa and beyond, explained Lazaros. He even stated that dreadlocks are more than just a hairstyle but it has some special meaning to every individual who grows them.

Netizens weighed in on Sjava's hilarious tweet

@NkanyeziKubheka said:

"We caught him."

@bekillinshows said:

"Sjava is actually Funny. Much love Nkabi."

@MosesNkomo17 said:

"No seriously, who is Mzekezeke?"

@NcwikiFLEX said:

"The thing is, we want to know what happened to Mzekezeke, because he never died."

Mzansi angered after a 13-year-old girl was thrown outside the classroom for refusing to cut her dreadlocks

In a previous report from Briefly News, a teenage girl went viral and sparked a debate on the acceptance of deadlock by the public.

She attended a Christian school when her school principal's husband threw her out of the classroom for refusing to cut them off.

