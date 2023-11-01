A Cape Town man's extraordinary act of bravery was caught on video and has taken TikTok by storm

In a jaw-dropping video, he captured not one but two massive Cape Cobras that were hiding in an electricity box at a company's warehouse

This daring feat left Mzansi stunned, as Cape Cobras are highly venomous, and handling them is extremely dangerous

A man from Cape Town has been praised for his bravery after catching two massive Cape cobras. Images: @reptilesofsouthafrica

A Cape Town man recently displayed immense courage and quick thinking as he captured not one but two massive Cape cobras.

Daring cobra capture

This hair-raising moment was captured on TikTok, and the video is trending, leaving Mzansi and the world in awe of the man's bravery. The video, which has garnered thousands of views within hours of being posted, showcases Tyrone Ping's remarkable composure and expertise in handling the highly venomous snakes.

His actions are a stark reminder of the importance of snake awareness and safety, especially in regions where these deadly reptiles are prevalent. Cape Cobras, one of the most venomous snake species in South Africa, are known for their potent neurotoxic venom.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi was stunned by the man's bravery

The video has sparked discussions on snake handling safety measures and has raised awareness about the importance of seeking professional help when encountering such situations.

People from around the country shared their thoughts in the comment section:

@FlatBellyBella said:

"They should have clapped for you at the end."

@chandre shared:

"Keep the door open... how can we do that."

@Ma Se Kind observed:

"For a while there it looked like you weren’t winning."

@GigiTiks stunned:

"Grabbing a snake by its tail while handling another one is insane."

@Nthabeleng inter Komane commented:

"2 snakes all by yourself. I would have probably peed myself."

@E90 said:

"Bro was like another day in the office and he is so calm as well."

